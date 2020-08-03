Cancellation rumours and "toxic work culture": Inside the Ellen DeGeneres Show drama.

For almost two decades, Ellen DeGeneres' good-natured talk show has made her one of America’s most loved TV personalities. But in recent years, rumours have circulated that in real life, the 62-year-old isn't quite how she comes across on screen.

Recently, the stories and allegations started escalating so much that DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, had to come to her defence, this week posting "I Stand By Ellen" on Instagram. So what exactly are people saying about DeGeneres, and how did it all begin?

The Ellen story.

When DeGeneres launched her talk show in 2003, she was already a hero to a lot of people. The comedian had come out as gay in 1997 and her character on her sitcom Ellen had come out as gay at the same time. It was a brave move, and it ultimately cost her.

DeGeneres was labelled "Ellen DeGenerate" by televangelist Jerry Falwell and conservatives put pressure on advertisers to boycott the sitcom. It was axed the following year, and DeGeneres spent several years without a regular TV gig.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered at a time when other stars, such as Sharon Osbourne, were also launching talk shows. But DeGeneres’ became a hit, thanks largely to the host’s super-nice persona. The show was generous with its giveaways and had the mantra, "Be kind to one another."

The rumours.

For years, the rumours that DeGeneres wasn’t as nice off-camera as on-camera circulated through showbiz circles, but they remained nothing more than tabloid stories relying on anonymous accusers. DeGeneres addressed the rumours in a 2018 profile in The New York Times.

"That bugs me if someone is saying that because it’s an outright lie," she said. "The first day I said: 'The one thing I want is everyone here to be happy and proud of where they work, and if not, don’t work here.'"

The profile also touched on how hard it was for DeGeneres to constantly live up to her super-nice, goofy-dancing persona in real life.

"The talk show is me, but I’m also playing a character of a talk-show host," she admitted. "There’s a tiny, tiny bit of difference."

The Dakota Johnson interview.

DeGeneres had a bad year last year, with a string of incidents leading to backlash against her. First, she defended Kevin Hart when he lost the gig as Oscars host over his homophobic comments. Next, she was criticised for her friendship with former US President George W. Bush.

Then came the super-awkward Dakota Johnson interview, where DeGeneres jokingly questioned why she wasn’t invited to Johnson’s 30th birthday party.

"Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen, you were invited," Johnson responded. "No, last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s*** about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited.

"But [this year] I did invite you, and you didn’t come."

A back and forth followed in which Johnson’s producers confirmed the invite, prompting DeGeneres to say that she was "out of town" on the day.

The interview launched a string of memes that led to claims that Johnson had single handedly "brought down Ellen".

The Twitter pile-on.

The floodgates had been opened. In March, podcast host Kevin T. Porter tweeted that DeGeneres was "notoriously one of the meanest people alive", and asked people to post the "most insane" stories they’d heard about her being mean, promising to donate to a food bank in return. The post got thousands of comments, some coming from people who claimed to have met her or knew people who had worked with her.

Cancellation rumours and a "new host".

After BuzzFeed News published claims of a "toxic work culture", WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation into the long-running series.

According to People, WarnerMedia said in a statement last week that it was "disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management".

Amid the internal investigation, rumours have begun circulating that the show may be cancelled.

On Monday, however, an executive producer denied the allegations.

When a Twitter user suggested that the show might go off the air soon, Andy Lassner responded: "Nobody is going off the air".

While rumours of a cancellation have been shut down, some tabloids have claimed that Late Late Show host James Corden is "in line" to replace DeGeneres.

The Sun reported that Corden, 41, has long been seen as DeGeneres' "long-term successor".

"James Corden was being eyed for Ellen's job in the long term before any of this came to light," the source claimed.

"Currently his CBS deal is only contracted until 2022 after he turned down a five year deal."

According to the Daily Mail, DeGeneres reportedly told executives at Warner Bros that she's ready to walk away from the show.

"She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show," a source told the publication.

Feature Image: Getty.