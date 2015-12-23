Police officer arrived at crash scene to find his two young daughters trapped in wreckage.

The tragic death of Elle Underhill, 4, has rocked the town of Casino in the north of New South Wales.

Little Elle was the eldest daughter of local policeman Steve Underhill and wife Michelle.

Elle and her two-year-old sister were travelling in their babysitter’s car on Friday afternoon when it collided with another car on the Bruxner Highway.

Elle was killed in the accident, and in a tragic twist, her father attended the accident with other police, to find his daughters still trapped in the vehicle.

A witness, Tazman Currie, told the Daily Telegraph: “We were driving and heard a big bang and smoke, so we got out of the car to see what had happened. One half of the car was on the right side of the road and the other half on the other side.”

Elle’s sister remains in hospital in Brisbane while their babystitter Courtney Matthews, 18, and another seven-year-old girl were treated for minor injuries after the crash.

The local community has rallied around the family, with a Go Fund Me page set up to help.

It has already raised more than $40,000, with $32,000 raised in just the first two days.

“As a community we all felt helpless in what we could do and many asking where they could donate to ease the family’s financial burden,” page creator Tammie Valle wrote.

On a community Facebook page, Valle said the Underhills were “truly grateful” for the support.



The family is now in Brisbane with their youngest daughter as she recovers, and were visited there by NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione.

“My heart goes out to Steve and Michelle and it is important that I met with them to let them know that the NSW Police family hurts when they hurt,” Mr Scipione told The Daily Telegraph.

Retired chemist John White, 81, was driving the other car, a Subaru, involved in the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash, and have asked for any witnesses to come forward.