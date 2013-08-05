Fluff: Elle Macpherson marries billionaire Jeffrey Soffer.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Australian model Elle Macpherson has married her billionaire boyfriend Jeffrey Soffer in Fiji, in front of their friends and family.

49-year-old Macpherson and Soffer, 43, previously dated for two years, but broke up in early 2012. However, after Soffer was injured in a helicopter crash last year, Macpherson flew to his side and they rekindled their romance.

Mapherson was previously married for three years to photographer Gilles Bensimon, but the pair separated in 1989. She also has two children – Aurelius Cy, 10-years-old, and Arpad Flynn, 15-years-old – with former boyfriend Arpad Busson.

3. In case you were wondering, Jennifer Aniston is gorgeous without makeup.

Posing for a rare selfie with her hairdresser (and BBF) Chris McMillan, 44-year-old Aniston showed off what she looks like without a lick of makeup.

McMillan is her long-time hairdresser, and the one responsible for her signature ‘Rachel’ haircut but it seems like Aniston isn’t holding a grudge.

“Best #friends #no makeup #girl-time,” McMillan captioned the photo.

Funny guy Chris Rock has admitted to sneaking a copy of Pamela Anderson’s sex tape to a terminally ill boy who had cancer.

In the latest episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s web series Comedians in Cars getting Coffee, Rock spoke about his involvement in the Make a Wish foundation visits, and told Seinfield that he had given the 15-year-old who is “now dead” a copy of that famous sex tape. Jerry Seinfield was sure that the boy “lived a little more” after seeing that. We hope he did too.

7. Drumroll please, Penelope Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem have finally named their baby girl…

Almost two weeks after their baby’s birth, Penelope Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem finally named their baby girl.

Welcome to the world baby Luna Encinas Cruz.

The notoriously private couple are said to have never officially confirmed Luna’s birth, who was reportedly born on July 22. The same day as His Royal Highness Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge.

The celebrity baby’s birth was not just lost amidst the #royalbaby fervour, the couple have been careful about their privacy. Cruz spoke recently about raising her children out of the public eye. She said; “I want my son and my kids – if I have more – to grow up in a way that is as anonymous as possible.”