Elle Macpherson claims she 'self-healed' from breast cancer. Here's what an expert wants you to know.

In 2024, the interest in holistic health and natural remedies has exploded. With it, has come a sinister side to the movement.

Take controversial figures like Belle Gibson, for example. The disgraced wellness blogger and convicted fraudster who faked her cancer diagnosis.

There's also the tragic story of Jessica Ainscough. The Australian blogger and former online editor of Dolly magazine — dubbed the original "wellness warrior" —passed away from cancer aged 30 after deciding to cure herself without traditional cancer treatment.

With a massive following, Jess was hugely influential in her beliefs and advocated for 'natural' cancer treatment.

Holding the power to influence and leverage a massive following of people — particularly sick people — the tension and confusion between traditional medicine and holistic wellbeing is one that still continues today.

More recently, Elle Macpherson has revealed she's a breast cancer survivor, a diagnosis she kept secret for seven years, as well as detailing her alternative approach to treatment.