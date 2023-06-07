Elle Fanning lost a role for being 'unf**kable'. She was 16 years old at the time.

Elle Fanning has shared "disgusting" feedback she received after auditioning for a film in her teens.

Fanning, who stars in The Great on Stan, appeared on The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress Roundtable, alongside Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary).

She recalled auditioning for a 'father-daughter road trip comedy' as a 16-year-old.

She said she was "very protected" as a child star in Hollywood, but had heard why she wasn't cast in the role from someone outside her team.

"I've never told this story, but I was trying out for a movie. I didn't get it. I don't even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy," Fanning began.

"There was someone involved in the project, that the feedback – which I didn't hear from my agents because they were very protective and wouldn't tell me things like this, but I heard from an outside party. That filtration system is really important because there's probably a lot more damaging comments that they filtered – but this one got to me," she continued.

"I was literally 16 years old, and this person said, 'Oh, she didn't get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she's unf**kable'."

She added: "It's so disgusting. There are so many stories like this, of course, that I have heard, I've talked to people about this. I laugh at it now, like, 'What a disgusting pig!'"

Elle Fanning at 2014's Maleficent premiere, aged 16. Image: Getty.

Asked how she heard that and kept going, Fanning said she was always "immensely confident" as a young star.

Fanning has been acting since she was two years old, when she played the younger version of her sister Dakota Fanning's characters in Taken and I Am Sam.

"I've always been confident but of course, you're growing up in the public eye, it's weird," she said.

"I'll look at photos now which I remember back then. I'll look at paparazzi photos when I was, you know, you're 12 years old... is that a good thing to see such a mirror of yourself at that age?

"I don't feel like it damaged me, but it definitely made me very aware of myself. But I don't regret it, I'm happy that I found what I love from a young age because I have grown."

Natasha Lyonne also recalled her experiences as a young teen auditioning for 1997's Lolita remake.

"It was like 'Can you eat this banana, slowly?' and I remember that I was already a bit of a tough guy, so I was like [in a low voice] 'so, you mean to eat the banana slowly?' But it's sick."

Lyonne said that one of the greatest parts of success in Hollywood was being able to be more selective and avoid dangerous experiences.

"Being able to find a measure of autonomy, that’s the blessing of having some success. You can be a little more selective and wise about what you’re stepping into."

Feature image: Getty.