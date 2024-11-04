Ella had her whole life ahead of her. Then the schoolgirl started getting messages online.

Ella Catley-Crawford was a "bright and quirky" 12-year-old.

An only child, Ella was the love of her mum Julie Crawford's life.

The Brisbane schoolgirl had her whole life ahead of her.

Instead, her heartbroken mother is facing the unimaginable reality of life without her "best friend" after Ella took her life following relentless online bullying.

Ella was excited to start the year with an academic scholarship to a prestigious girls' school in Brisbane. But this joy was short lived.

"After just one term, she became the victim of a cruel catfishing scheme orchestrated by girls who preyed on her vulnerability," her family wrote in a GoFundMe.

Julie gave her daughter a phone to keep her entertained on the bus to and from school, but she banned her from apps such as TikTok and Snapchat.

She soon noticed Ella was glued to the device and initially thought she was texting the Year Seven group chat.

Once she realised it was Snapchat, she made her daughter delete it. But soon enough, Ella was back online.

In March, Julie found Ella distraught over messages she was receiving, but the messages would delete after they were sent.

"She said she was fine, tried to play it down and even said she wanted to go to school, but I knew it was more," Julie told the Daily Mail.

Days later, the school called, claiming that Ella had been bullying other students online.

"'I told them 'I don't think so,' that they had it wrong and they investigated it further," Julie said.

Within days, three Year Seven girls had been suspended for bullying Ella online, per the Mail.

"They shared her personal photos across social media, leading to bullying, isolation, and the start of a difficult mental health journey of trying to fit in," her family said.

Her mother transferred her to a new school and while Ella seemed happier, she could not shake the online abuse. The taunting just followed her.

Concerned about her daughter's mental health, Julie took her to the doctor who diagnosed Ella with depression. Some days, Ella could not bring herself to get out of bed.

Julie's worries only continued to grow but she never expected her daughter to take her life.

Ella committed suicide on October 27, and was rushed to hospital, where she spent a week on life support before it was turned off. In a "final act of kindness", Ella's organs were donated to help save the lives of others.

It was a "testament to her compassionate spirit", Ella's family said.

Her devastated family want Ella's story to ignite change.

"Social media bullying is real," they said. "If you ask if we are angry — yes, we are. If you ask if we are sad — absolutely. And if you ask if the system let her down — it did."

They hope to save another family from the same fate.

The family is fundraising to cover Ella's funeral expenses, to help support Julie as she takes time away from work to grieve, and to contribute funds towards suicide prevention.

"No parent should have to plan their child's funeral," they shared on their GoFundMe page.

"No one should have to endure what Ella did, and we want to honour her memory by making a difference."

If you or anyone you know needs to speak with an expert, please contact your GP or in Australia, contact Lifeline (13 11 14), Kids Helpline (1800 55 1800) or Beyond Blue (1300 22 4636), all of which provide trained counsellors you can talk with 24/7.

Feature image: GoFundMe.