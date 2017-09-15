The Bachelor finale flaw that meant Elise knew she didn't win before Matty even spoke.

Most of us were certain for weeks Matty Johnson’s heart belonged to Laura Byrne. For Elise Stacy, that moment came while filming the finale, of course – but a few moments before we all thought.

Elise told TV Week that she knew well before Matty even opened his mouth that she was not going to walk away happy thanks to a keen observation.

“I could tell it wasn’t going to be me walking towards him,” Elise told the magazine.

“At this point, you’re looking for any signs and I actually looked at the ground and I was walking on sand and I said to myself, ‘There are no footprints on this path,’ so no-one had walked it before and so I knew I was walking down for the first time.”

When the 29-year-old did receive the confirmation that Matty didn’t return her feelings, Elise said she felt “betrayed”.

“I’d never felt more alone in that moment,” she said.

“I thought I’d met the love of my life.

“He made me feel like there were really strong feelings there so I do feel betrayed.”

Elise said that her family also felt “miffed” that they’d been “fooled” by Matty, adding they didn’t understand how Matty could have “genuinely” wanted what he said and not picked her.

She is well and truly over him now, thanks in part to watching Matty kiss, flatter and woo the other girls.

"I’m not in love with him anymore and watching the show made that easier for me to be honest."

Elise is single - having to lay low on the dating scene to keep the mystery of the show alive - but told Now to Love she was not considering returning as The Bachelorette.

"Ummm… I don’t think I could to be honest," she told the publication.

"I was so hurt and I couldn’t ever imagine putting someone else through that. I’d personally find it really hard to do that to another person."

But then again, isn't that what Matty said this time last year?

