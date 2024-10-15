Elise Hodder went out with friends on Saturday night. A man has been charged with causing her death.

Warning: this article contains distressing content.

Elise Hodder had her whole life ahead of her.

At just 24, Elise was living out her dream of becoming an international model.

In August, she appeared in six pages of the New York based fashion magazine, Vanguard.

Like many young women, Elise spent last weekend having fun with her friends. They'd been at a party at Kooyong in Melbourne's inner east, but as they left the venue in the early hours of Sunday morning, Elise's life was cut short.

As she walked into the car park with a group of other party-goers, Elise was struck by a car. The driver was an intoxicated 23-year-old man, according to police, who allege Connor Mathiasson had a blood alcohol level of 0.178 and had cannabis in his system. He license was also expired.

Mathiasson was reversing out of the car park when he struck three pedestrians. According to Detective Senior Constable Jason Barry-Bassett from the Major Collision Investigation Unit, Elise became trapped under the car. She sustained serious injuries, and died at the scene.

A 26-year-old woman sustained severe injuries, requiring both ankles to be surgically rebuilt. A third person was struck, but not injured.

During his appearance at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Monday, Mathiasson's father said his son had been left devastated after his mother died by suicide when he was a teenager.

"They were very close," said the accused's father, who also claimed he was unaware of his son's cannabis use and hadn't seen him since Christmas.

Mathiasson returned to court on Tuesday and was granted bail, with magistrate Donna Bakos and police agreeing risks could be mitigated thanks to his father, who Ms Bakos described as "honest and insightful".

"He's willing to carry a lot of responsibility … he has offered a significant guarantee, his home, and his time and effort to supervise the applicant," she said.

Mathiasson was required to forfeit his passport, is barred from driving, and must comply with treatment programs.

The court heard Mathiasson used cannabis to address undiagnosed mental health issues and had "agreed to accept all treatment recommended to him".

Mathiasson is facing several charges, including culpable driving causing death, negligently causing serious injury and unlicensed driving.

He will return before the court next year on February 17.

Elise's heartbroken parents, Pauline and Michael Hodder told media they were "so proud" of their daughter, a "beautiful soul with a radiance that touched everybody".

Elise's modelling agency, FiveTwenty Model Management, released a statement describing the young model as someone who always gave her all, "with a bubbly, bright attitude."

"It is with deep sadness to have received this news. Our condolences go out to her family and friends."

