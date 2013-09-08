What the change in government means for Australian families

Tony Abbott is our new PM and now that the Coalition is in power, Australian families are feeling nervous about how the change in government will affect them.

In his victory speech, Abbott talked about helping 'forgotten families' and the disabled, saying, "We will not leave anyone behind."

"I thank my family who has given me so much and who has supported me throughout a public life. But most of all, most of all, I thank you the people of Australia who have just given me the greatest honour and the greatest responsiblity any member of parliament can ever have."

So what can Australian families expect from our new government?

CHILDCARE CENTRES

Childcare Industry Union, United Voice, has claimed that parents could see a 25% rise in childcare fees under the new government due to the absence of a concrete funding policy for the sector.

Abbott however has stated that if elected he will refer the childcare industry to the Productivity Commission in order to determine how best to deal with limited places.

IN-HOME CHILDCARE

Abbott has stated that he would like to see the childcare rebate extended to those using in-home childcare options, such as nannies.

SCHOOL KID BONUS



The School Kids Bonus, currently paid twice a year to parents with a dependent child on Family Tax Benefit A, will be cut under the new government.

SCHOOL FUNDING



Last month, the Coalition joined Labor’s ‘unity ticket’ on Gonski, overturning their previous position of opposing the reforms to school funding. Currently, the reforms are set to be implemented in NSW, the ACT, SA, TAS and VIC, with negotiations due to recommence in QLD, the NT and WA after the election.

Abbott has promised to match Rudd’s spending over the next four years.

However, the problem with this promise is that 70% of Labor’s current plan for school funding will be occurring in 2017-19.

PAID PARENTAL LEAVE



Abbott's Paid Parental Leave policy is one families can look forward to. The $5.5 billion paid parental leave policy will pay parents up to $75,000 for six months' leave after the birth of a baby, dependent upon their yearly income.

This will be a change from Labor's current scheme, which pays 18 weeks leave at the $622 minimum weekly wage.

What are your concerns about our new government?

Re-live the highlights of the election campaign here, such as they were...