Political Stir-fry: 6 things that happened on the campaign trail today.

1. The Daily Telegraph wins the Sledgehammer of Subtlety award today for their front page.

They have bucked the historical trend of keeping quiet on pre-election endorsement of a party until the week of the actual poll. Instead they’ve decided to give you a teeny-weensy hint about, which way they think you should vote…

2. Speculation about why the Prime Minister chose 7 September for the poll has gone from interested indulgence to absolutely bloody madness. Has he waited too long, would August 31 have left the ALP in a better position to claim victory? Should he have waited longer, with an October election giving him more time to re-establish himself as PM. Or perhaps he just likes the fact that the number 7 rhymes with his name.

The election date also defies the unwritten rule that in Australia footy trumps everything. The poll will be on the same day as a very important rugby game between the Wallabies and the Springboks; cue criticism of Rudd for being UN-AUSTRALIAN.

3. Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s Communications Director John McTernan is having fun throwing grenades on Twitter. He send the following tweet to the Opposition’s Shadow Treasurer, Joe Hockey.

4. Rudd announced the election date from the traditional venue of Parliament House’s Prime Minister’s Courtyard. Interestingly, this is the first time Rudd has held a press conference at this venue, since he was first deposed as Prime Minister back in 2012.

5. The ALP hates three-word-slogans. Except for their own.



The Australian Labor Party are not fans of Tony Abbott. Why? Because he’s been smashing them around the proverbial political park for several years now, armed with nothing but three-word slogans. Think ‘stop the boats’, ‘end wasteful spending’ and ‘cut the taxes’.