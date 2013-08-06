News
news

This guy wins the award for Most Embarrassing Campaign Stuff Up.

It’s only the second day of the campaign but we’re pretty sure that this guy wins the award for Most Embarrassing Campaign Stuff Up. Jayme Diaz, the Liberal Party candidate in the seat of Greenway struggled through what was probably one of his first ever television interviews yesterday.

When Diaz touted his party’s ‘6 point plan’ to ‘stop the boats’, he was then asked a quick follow up question: what are the six points? And then, well, this happened….

[Start watching from 3.15 for the critical moment].

Oh dear.

