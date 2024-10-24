Eleanor discovered her dad was having an affair. What she did next landed her in jail.

What would you do if you found out your father was ripping your family apart? That he was having a short-lived but extremely damaging affair?

You'd be mad, right? Really mad. But just how far would you go to get revenge? A British woman has just been jailed for what she did in exactly this situation.

Eleanor Brown, just 24-years-old, is facing three years in jail after being found guilty of two counts of disclosing private images.

It all began when her father, West Yorkshire policeman Geoff Brown, had an affair back in 2012. The woman he had the affair with has not been named for privacy reasons.

While there aren't too many details about the entanglement publicly available, it was a short-lived dalliance.

The affair was revealed in 2015, when Geoff's wife found intimate photos and videos the mistress had sent. Both parties ultimately decided to stay with their spouses, but for Geoff, his marital bliss had been well and truly wrecked.

Eleanor (centre) with sister Sophie (left). Image: Facebook.

Geoff's wife Sarah, and daughters Eleanor and Sophie never forgave him for his blunder, and Eleanor later decided to take her retribution for this betrayal one step further.

A decade after the affair, she came across the mistress' husband's business online, and began to post disparaging messages about her. She commented that she was a 'home-wrecking slag' and 'tramp'.

The court heard that her mother, Sarah, had shared the sexual images of the mistress with her daughters, per The Guardian.

Now in possession of said photos, Eleanor began sending the husband sexual images of his wife.

She then logged onto an escort and sex services website called 'Beaver Street' and created a profile called 'Kinky Copper', attaching explicit photos of the mistress and using her husband's phone number as the line to use for enquiries, per the Daily Mail.

The case was heard at Leeds Crown Court. Image: Getty.

He received 14 texts and 8 calls from potential clients within 30 minutes.

Eleanor also contacted the victims daughter, who was in the dark about her parents' marital issues, and said, "I will make sure your mum is never allowed to forget what she did to my family," adding, "Wherever she goes, her photos will remain and follow her."

In a victim statement, the mistress said that she was left feeling constantly nauseous and anxious when her husband told her that the images were freely available online.

"I was unable to stop the nightmare of my intimate pictures being shared with anyone and everyone," she said. "My pictures being used by strangers sickened me and I find it hard to believe that one woman would do this to another woman. To say I felt violated is an understatement."

Image: West Yorkshire Police.

While the judge acknowledged that she was helped by her mother and sister, he said one of Eleanor's biggest mistakes was messaging the mistress' daughter.

"One of the most egregious and vindictive aspects of this case is that you took the time to draft a lengthy and vitriolic message to their daughter. You sought to drag her into your unhappy existence which was shameful," he said.

He added that while Eleanor had eventually changed her plea to guilty, she had previously seemed "utterly, utterly unapologetic" and "totally devoid of any moral compass whatsoever".

Because of the late change in her plea, Brown was given no credit for finally pleading guilty.

