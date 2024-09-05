Edwina Bartholomew was giving a news bulletin when she stopped to share some personal news.

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew took a moment during the morning broadcast to share some personal news with her audience, that she has cancer.

The journalist took a break from presenting to reveal that she has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia.

Bartholomew said that the diagnosis had come as a shock, but that she is already embarking on new treatment plans and is in a good place.

"Now, a personal story to finish the bulletin," she shared after the 8am news blast.

"I have been diagnosed with cancer. That's a shock to say, and hard to say.

"It is a really good kind. It is called chronic myeloid leukaemia. It can be treated with a daily tablet. If I can take care of myself I will be completely fine."

Bartholomew, who was diagnosed in July, became emotional as she opened up about why she decided to make this announcement.

She explained, "Firstly, because everyone at home has been here for all the wonderful times, for the engagements, and the weddings and the babies, for all of us. It felt right to share this with you too.

"Many of you have been in similar situations or much, much worse and come out the other side stronger... And more resilient. There's exactly what I plan to do."

Bartholomew spoke through tears, adding, "I thought I could keep it together. I will."

Her emotion was palpable, but she continued on with what she needed to say.

"The reason I'm telling you is because after I turned 40 I made the decision to prioritise my health. I got a skin check after Nat had her scare. I had a mammogram after I had a few lumps — that came back all clear. I even had an eye check — that's fine.

"But my doctor sent me to get routine blood tests at the same time. One of those tests came back with levels out of whack."

She added that she's spoken to doctors about her prognosis and treatment plans, and is feeling "very positive".

The Sunrise team jumped in at this point, giving Bartholomew hugs of support.

Back in June this year, Bartholomew's colleague Natalie Barr shared her own cancer health scare.

Edwina Bartholomew credited her colleague Nat Barr for supporting her during her treatment. Image: Sunrise.

"I had a pimple on my nose that wouldn't go away, plus I reckon it had been a couple of years since I had a skin check, so I went the dermatologist," Barr explained.

"[The specialist] said it was skin cancer this tiny little dot on my nose. The good thing is I got it really early, and there's not much treatment. After a biopsy was taken, it did confirm that I had a small skin cancer. The good news, it could be treated non-surgically."

Reflecting on the stress, Barr recounted: "You sort of go 'Oh my god'. So many Aussies, millions, and millions of us have skin cancer, but it does make you think."

Following Bartholomew's news this morning, hundreds of Sunrise fans have reached out to the TV presenter to offer their well wishes.

According to the Leukemia Foundation, chronic myeloid leukaemia is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. The Foundation says it's a cancer that typically develops slowly, meaning that many Aussies aren't exhibiting any symptoms before the disease is picked up by a routine blood test.

In an article for 7News, Bartholomew reiterated that she is feeling "very positive" about her prognosis.

She also wrote about the impact on her family, particularly her young kids Molly and Thomas who she shares with husband Neil Varcoe.

"It has been an absolute whirlwind. Our kids are so young we don't have to explain it to them right now," she said.

"I suspect there are quite a few people out there suffering from a not-so-healthy dose of benign neglect, particularly mums like me. We often take care of everyone else in our family and forget to put on our own oxygen mask first. If this sounds familiar to you, maybe it's time to check in on your health as well."

Feature Image: Sunrise