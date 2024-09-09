Edwina Bartholomew shared personal news during a bulletin. Then she received "hundreds" of messages.

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew stopped to share some personal news on live television on Friday, after reading the 8am news bulletin.

"Now, a personal story to finish the bulletin. I have been diagnosed with cancer. That's a shock to say, and hard to say," she shared with viewers.

"It is a really good kind. It is called chronic myeloid leukaemia. It can be treated with a daily tablet. If I can take care of myself I will be completely fine.

"Many of you have been in similar situations or much, much worse and come out the other side stronger... And more resilient. There's exactly what I plan to do."

Her Sunrise co-star Natalie Barr reached across the news desk to offer comfort to Edwina, who spoke through tears, adding, "I thought I could keep it together. I will."

The presenter revealed she had discovered her cancer as a result of a renewed focus on her health And she encouraged viewers to prioritise their wellbeing.

"The reason I'm telling you is because after I turned 40 I made the decision to prioritise my health," she said.

"My doctor sent me to get routine blood tests at the same time. One of those tests came back with levels out of whack."

"Please, particularly for mums who always take care of everyone else, please take care of yourself too. And just check in with your doctor."

Nat Barr comforted Edwina Bartholomew during the bulletin. Image: Channel Seven.

On Instagram, Edwina shared a text from someone that read: "I wanted to say a huge thank you! I have a blood test form sitting in my room that has been there for months — I'm going today to get it done! Thank you for raising awareness for everyone!"

Edwina's words clearly resonated with viewers and fans, as she revealed she's received "hundreds" of messages since the broadcast.

"I have received hundreds of messages like this over the last 24 hours," she shared in her caption. "I singled out mums because I know we always neglect ourselves but it's really a reminder for everyone."

Edwina further detailed her health battle, saying her chronic myeloid leukaemia had been picked up on a test called a "full blood count" which isn't considered "routine."

"What they really recommend is tests that have been proven to pick up early disease when you don't yet have symptoms, when early detection can alter the outcome," she wrote.

"I am clearly not a doctor but I am grateful to have the advice and guidance of a wonderful doctor. Please simply speak to yours."

Edwina also shared a post thanking everyone for reaching out, further detailing her past month since the biopsy.

"This past month has been such a strangely joyous time," she wrote on Instagram. "The day I got back from having my bone marrow biopsy, Tom insisted on taking the door snake to the park. It made me laugh so much to accompany him down the street with the damn thing flung over his shoulder. It was a lovely reminder that life goes on."I have been ocean swimming, dreaming up plans with Neill [her husband] and handing out a lot of hugs. Long may that continue."

Feature Image: Channel Seven.