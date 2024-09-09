Edwina Bartholomew shared personal news during a bulletin. Then she received "hundreds" of messages.

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew stopped to share some personal news on live television on Friday, after reading the 8am news bulletin.

"Now, a personal story to finish the bulletin. I have been diagnosed with cancer. That's a shock to say, and hard to say," she shared with viewers.

"It is a really good kind. It is called chronic myeloid leukaemia. It can be treated with a daily tablet. If I can take care of myself I will be completely fine.

"Many of you have been in similar situations or much, much worse and come out the other side stronger... And more resilient. There's exactly what I plan to do."

Her Sunrise co-star Natalie Barr reached across the news desk to offer comfort to Edwina, who spoke through tears, adding, "I thought I could keep it together. I will."

The presenter revealed she had discovered her cancer as a result of a renewed focus on her health And she encouraged viewers to prioritise their wellbeing.

"The reason I'm telling you is because after I turned 40 I made the decision to prioritise my health," she said.

"My doctor sent me to get routine blood tests at the same time. One of those tests came back with levels out of whack."

"Please, particularly for mums who always take care of everyone else, please take care of yourself too. And just check in with your doctor."

Nat Barr comforted Edwina Bartholomew during the bulletin. Image: Channel Seven.