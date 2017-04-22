News
fashion

After 101 years of a woman having this magazine's top job, a man has now taken it.

British Vogue is one of the premier titles in the magazine world. Across its 101-year history, the title of editor-in-chief has been held by a woman.

Until now. Because after months of speculation, the most coveted job in fashion has gone to a man; Edward Enninful, a British fashion stylist.

The appointment of Enninful, who replaced the iconic Alexandra Shulman, the longest serving editor in British Vogue history, was hailed a success for diversity. Born in Ghana, the 45-year-old is the first non-white male editor in the magazine’s history.

Reactions were full of praise:


This is an appointment made in a country where the Prime Minister is now a female. So why can’t a man do traditionally female jobs? And how can we argue that we need more women in male-dominated industries and not vice-versa?

Because, Freedman says, when women get a seat at the men’s table it’s not the same as when men get a seat at the women’s table. Because traditionally, men have had all the seats.

As Jessie Stephens points out, black men haven’t traditionally had a seat at the table either.

Either way, Anna Wintour once said, “Vogue is a fashion magazine, and a fashion magazine is about change.”

Listen to the full episode of Mamamia Out Loud here. It’s the weekly podcast with what women are talking about.

