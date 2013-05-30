Should this cost Eddie McGuire his job?

#EddieMcGuire was trending last night.
So was #KingKong.
And so was #racism.
The hashtags were being used in a barrage of social media updates calling for the Collingwood Football Club President’s resignation in the wake of comments he made on his morning radio show yesterday, in which he suggested Indigenous football player Adam Goodes be used to promote the new King Kong musical.
He was speaking with co-host Luke Darcy on their Triple M breakfast show at the time:
McGuire: Get Adam Goodes down for it, do ya reckon?
Darcy: No, I wouldn’t have thought so. Or – absolutely.
McGuire: You can see them doing it, can’t ya?
Darcy: Who?
McGuire: Goodesy.
Darcy: What’s that?
McGuire: Ya know, the ape thing, the whole thing. I’m just saying, the pumping him up and mucking around, all that sorta stuff.
When Goodes heard of the incident, he tweeted:
Morning Australia this is what I have woken up to. afl.com.au/news/2013-05-2…#racismitstopswithme #bigweekinfooty #
— Adam Goodes (@adamroy37) May 29, 2013