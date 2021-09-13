From staring at a clock to drying your hands: 10 ways to boost your health in 60 seconds.

Being a healthy little squid is great and everything, but it can be a tad... overwhelming. No? Like, having a solid routine and sticking to all the 'rules' day in and day out can be exhausting - not to mention time-consuming.

However! What if we were to tell you that there's a heap of really quick and easy things you can do every day that will help keep you on the right track?

The kinda stuff that takes less than a minute, but packs a real punch when it comes to results. We love minimal effort!

Here, we've rounded up 10 ways to boost your health in 60 seconds or less.

1. Slam down a glass of water in the morning.

Starting your day off by throwing back a glass of water before reaching for your morning coffee has way more benefits than you might think.

Not only are you super dehydrated after waking up in the morning, but drinking some water can help fuel your brain, kidneys and gut, keeping them properly balanced throughout the day.

You'll also find that you're less groggy and sharper. Such an easy fix!

2. Stare at a clock.

Okay, this is going to sound super rogue, but did you know that staring at a clock for one minute can benefit both your physical health and emotional health? No, seriously! Hear us out.

Apparently focusing all your attention on the hand moving on a clock for around 60 seconds can help you engage in mindfulness, and the more you do it the more you can build up your ‘attentional muscle.'

So, if you're one of the dames out there who struggle to practice the whole 'mindfulness' thing (same) - this could be a super easy way to start!

3. Dry your hands.

We all know the importance of washing our hands (for at least 20 seconds), but did you know how important it is to dry your hands correctly?

Uh, we didn't!

Apparently damp hands are more susceptible to germs - so make sure you adopt the 20 second rule when drying your digits, too.

4. Floss on the daily.

How often do you floss? Just before you see the dentist?

Guilty.

Here's the thing: The more you ignore your dental health, the more likely it is for everything to go to s**t.

According to research, bad oral hygiene can lead to things like gum inflammation, sores, and ulcers, leaving your mouth prone to serious infections, including HPV.

Regular flossing can be a chore, but it's definitely necessary and could improve your health more than you might think.

Y'see, flossing removes all the bits of food that your toothbrush can't reach - so get in there, folks.

If you really can't be effed, using a water flossing device (like this one from Waterpik) is the next best thing.

5. Pause when you're eating.

W-wo-woah! Slow down there, sport. If you're forever wolfing down large amounts of food in, like, no time at all - this one's for you.

Try to pause and slow down mid-meal - not only will it increase the enjoyment of your food, but it can help improve digestion and help you better absorb nutrients.

6. Stand up.

Whether you're working from home or in an office, don't forget to... stand up. It may sound simple, but it's way too easy to just sit for hours on end.

And the whole not moving thing is seriously not great for your health.

Research shows that habitual inactivity and too many hours spent sitting can increase health concerns such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, deep-vein thrombosis, and metabolic syndrome.

Yikes.

So, break up long blocks of sitting and get up and move around as often as you can. If you always end up losing track of time, set a reminder on your phone to stand up once every hour and keep yourself accountable.

7. Do some bodyweight squats.

While it's common for people to think they have to 'go hard' to see results, it might surprise you to know that doing just one minute of bodyweight squats per day is way more beneficial than you might think.

Not only do squats strengthen your legs and core, but they also improve hips, spine and ankle mobility (important) and help encourage blood flow around the body.

If you're a beginner, pull up a chair or a stable surface so you know how low to go (or you can even hold on to the back of the chair for support).

8. Take some big ol' deep breaths.

Breathing exercises are underrated AF. Taking some deep breaths can do everything from lowering your heart rate and blood pressure to improving your mood.

We suggest aiming for five rounds, placing your hand on your stomach and focusing on the rise and fall with each breath. You'll feel instantly more relaxed and less tense, we guarantee it.

9. Dim the lights.

Time to set the mood, friends... the SLEEPY MOOD!

Did you know that exposure to light can impact your body clock? Well, it's true! Reduced light sends a message to your brain that it's nighttime - signalling that it's time to wind down. Cute!

So, once the sun goes down, try dimming the lights in your home (if that's a thing you can do). This will help promote production of melatonin. Meaning? You'll fall asleep faster.

10. Apply SPF.

Yeah, but do you actually do it? Takes, like, 30 seconds to get some full coverage going on and is hands down the easiest way to prevent you from getting skin cancer.

If you're looking for a new sunscreen, here are the best SPFs.

