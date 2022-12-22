They say you don't make friends with salad, but we're sure salads were present for a fair amount of certified good times™.

Whether for a quick trip down to the beach or a hearty family get-together, some leafy greens and an assortment of our favourite summer fruits tossed into a bowl can add a lot of joy to our day.

This is why when Mamamia Out Loud's Holly Wainwright reached out to the Mamamia community, to ask what their favourite summer salad was – we knew we had to share all the yummy answers.

So, without further ado, here are 10 delicious salads you need to try.

Beetroot and Feta Salad

Image: RecipeTinEats.

"Packet of rocket, those vacuum-sealed baby beets diced, crumble feta and dress with store-bought balsamic dressing. If you want to add some extra texture, you can throw in some walnuts and if you want saltiness – add olives.

"You can also do a watermelon variation by swapping out beetroot for watermelon. Crumble the feta, add the rocket and dress with store-bought balsamic dressing." - Geraldine.

For a similar recipe to Geraldine's, try this Rocket (Arugula), Beetroot, Walnuts and Feta w/Balsamic Dressing Salad.

George Calombaris Cypriot Salad

Image: Getty.

"It's hands down our favourite. We make it with the McKenzie Freekah Lentil and Beans Salad Mix!" - Karen.

Find the full George Calombaris Cypriot Salad recipe here.

Sally's Marshmallow Salad

"You need: Green apple, can of crushed pineapple, cut up celery, one packet of marshmallows, cashew nuts. Then you mix it all together in a bowl with whipped cream and sprinkle with shallots.

"Don’t Judge until you’ve tried it! It once started as a Waldorf many years ago until we replaced what we didn’t like with something that we did!" - Andrea.

For a similar recipe to Andrea's, try this Ambrosia Salad recipe here.

Rice Salad

Image: Taste.com.au.

"This fruity rice salad is a favourite. I’ve adapted this recipe and added half an apple finely diced." - Katrina.

Find the full Rice Salad recipe here.

Christmas Risoni Salad

Image: Taste.com.au.

"I always get compliments on this one. I swap the dried apricots for craisins to give a more Christmas feel – red craisins/prosciutto and green basil/parsley." - Fiona.

Find the full Christmas Risoni Salad here or try out this Risoni Salad With Tomatoes, Basil and Rocket here.

Mixed Lead Salad with Mozzarella, Mint, Peach and Prosciutto

Image: Jamie Oliver.

"I based my Peach and Bocconcini Salad off this Jamie Oliver recipe – but we leave out the mint and use a little Bocconcini mozzarella. Everyone – young and old – LOVES it." - Melissa.

Find the full Mixed Lead Salad with Mozzarella, Mint, Peach and Prosciutto recipe here.

Hellenic Republic’s Cypriot Grain Salad





"This is divine and goes a long way." - Nina.

Find the full Hellenic Republic’s Cypriot Grain Salad recipe here.

RecipeTinEats Coleslaw

Image: RecipeTinEats.

"I make the RecipetinEats coleslaw – that dressing is the bee's knees. And to make it Christmas-like, I use red cabbage for colour, one or two finely chopped pink lady apples, and some roughly chopped slivered almonds. The beauty of this salad is that it tastes the BEST if you make it the night before. It should also have a cup of cranberries." - Ellen.

Find the full RecipeTinEats Coleslaw recipe here.

Alison's Layered Salad

"Layered salad in a bowl: shredded lettuce, cooked peas and corn, sliced mushrooms, shredded tasty cheese, dressing sour cream and mayo (with lemon juice and garlic), topped with diced cooked bacon, tomatoes chopped small and parsley. It looks good in a glass bowl!" - Alison.

For a similar recipe to Alison's, try this Layered Garden Salad recipe here.

Roasted Pumpkin Salad with Goat's Cheese, Pomegranate and Honeyed Walnuts

"This was a hit last year, I just do the prep the day before and assemble on the day." - Nicole.

Find the full Roasted Pumpkin Salad With Goat's Cheese, Pomegranate and Honeyed Walnuts recipe here.

