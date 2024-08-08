Book Week is coming, so we've found 20 easy costumes you can order online.

Ah, Book Week. That special time of year when parents all over Australia sit down in front of the TV at 9pm on a Sunday armed with glue sticks, a bit of cardboard and absolutely no clue what the hell they're making.

Does this look like a caterpillar mask?

Can this pass for a crayon?

Is it giving fart? Like does it actually look like the fart from the book?

If the whole DIY thing isn't in the least bit appealing or you've just left it a little too late (read: all of us) then scroll on to see 20 easy Book Week costumes you can order online in the click of a button. You're welcome.

Classic characters costumes for Book Week 2024.

This Gruffalo costume is very cute and very affordable. It's the kind of thing we reckon they'll want to wear long after Book Week's over.

Save yourself the trouble of sewing or gluing and go for this adorable two-piece instead.









Image: Supplied. Image: Supplied. The gingham print and puffy sleeves will delight fans of the iconic fairytale. Target Bluey Premium Kids Costume, $32.

Image: Supplied. Image: Supplied. Another icon that needs no introduction. And another costume that'll get its fair share of wear after the big parade.

Harry Potter Classic Movie Book Week Child Boys Costume, $63.95.





When only Harry Potter will do. This robe comes with a built-in shirt which will cut down getting-ready time. BYO glasses and make-up scar — but they'll dress up in this long after Book Week.

Another robe option for the little wizards, with a price that's too good to pass up.

We have to admit, in a different context the mask could be a touch creepy. But worn with a tiny striped coat and neckerchief, it's more Book Week than Halloween costume.

Um, sorry, but this is genius? And adorable? An easy throw-on-and-go option for less than 25 bucks.

It's a classic for a reason. The hardest part of this costume is getting the whiskers right with your liquid eyeliner.

As long as you can convince your child to wear a scowl all day, this costume will be a success. Just look at that beard.

Alice in Wonderland is a rich vein for Book Week inspo. We love this Mad Hatter-inspired look which comes with a separate bow-tie and giant hat.

The little Victorian dress and hat! Julie Andrews would be proud.

This snuggly jumpsuit comes with a bear hood and that's all we need to say, really. The cuteness sells itself.

Based on the iconic Captain Underpants, this will get the kids and their friends giggling.

Your toddler can channel Lily Bobtail in this sweet Peter Rabbit-inspired 'fit.

Miscellaneous characters.

Sometimes your child just wants to be a dinosaur. And that's okay! There are books about dinosaurs!

The witch had a cat. And a very tall hat... If your household has had a few thousand renditions of "Room on the Broom", this might be the generic witch costume for you.

With a bit of accessorising (think ruby red shoes and a stuffed toy dog) you'll have a simple Dorothy costume.

Is it Elsa? Is it Cinderella? We'll let you decide.

This one could pass for Old mother Hubbard OR The Little Old Lady who lived in a shoe. And it's perfect for 100 days of School, too.

