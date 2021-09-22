The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday September 23.

Vic braces for more earthquake aftershocks.

Victorians have been told to brace for more aftershocks and monitor for signs of building damage after the state's largest earthquake in history.

The magnitude 5.9 quake hit about 9.15am on Wednesday, with the epicentre between Mansfield and Rawson in the state's northeast.

The 10km deep earthquake - the biggest on record in the state - was felt across Melbourne and as far away as Canberra, Sydney and Adelaide.

Authorities say there are no reports of injuries.

Victoria is being warned of more aftershocks for days and weeks to come, after yesterday’s 5.8 magnitude earthquake.



Seismologist Tanja Pejic says “about seven” aftershocks have already been recorded overnight.



DETAILS: https://t.co/ocdIs8t4BE #9News pic.twitter.com/7tDtnV1Lgv — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 22, 2021

At least six aftershocks have been registered between 2.4 and 4.1 on the Richter scale, and further tremors are expected in coming days and possibly months.

"We are asking people to know what to do: drop, cover and hold is the key message," State Emergency Service chief officer Tim Wiebusch told reporters.