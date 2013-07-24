Dying dad films dance for daughter's future wedding

Earlier this month, Rachel Wolf emerged from a white limousine dressed in a wedding gown and got her hair and make-up done … but she wasn't getting married.

Rachel isn't even engaged. Her dad is dying of pancreatic cancer, and she wanted to film her father-daughter wedding dance so he could be there on her future wedding day.

Just writing those words makes tears spring in my eyes.

Her father, Dr James Wolf, has less that three months to live. In a Today show interview, Dr Wolf choked back tears as he explained: "There are a lot of things that I would've liked the girls to experience with me being there. And I'm not going to be there."

Dr Wolf left his hospital bed, where he was undergoing chemotherapy, dressed in a tuxedo and took his daughter's hand as she stepped from the limo, saying "Hi honey, you look gorgeous!"

"Thanks Daddy," she replied.

A crowd including family members and some of Dr Wolf's patients clapped as the pair walked across the grass to a gazebo and danced to "Cinderella" by Steven Curtis Chapman.

"I just thought, if I get the dress and record it, I can have it for whoever," Rachel explained, adding. "I don't want to regret one day that I could have done it."

Grab tissues and watch them prepare for their dance below: