Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shared the first picture of his new little girl.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a super-proud new dad and it’s really lovely to see.

The little pebble was born four days ago to Johnson, 43, and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian, 31.

Johnson posted a sweet picture of the tiny baby lying on his chest soon after she was born with a long message for his followers.

“Christmas came early! Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy’s chest. And being a grateful man takes on a whole new meaning…” it began.

Johnson wrote of his girlfriend’s strength during the birth, and him being there for her during “every highly intense contraction” and “every second of pain”.

He also shared some advice with young men who will one day be parents.

“To all you young men out there who will be fathers one day, the goal of ‘being better’ will never steer you wrong. Trust me. Something else that’ll never steer you wrong is ‘walking thru the fire’ with your baby’s mama,” he wrote.

Johnson is also the father of 14-year-old daughter Simone from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia.