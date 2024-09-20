'I was meant to be in my best friend's bridal party. Then I got a message.'

Being dumped from your bestie's wedding party. That's gotta sting… And according to TikTokker Trevor Hiltz (@trevor.hiltz), it, er, does. Very much.

A bunch of TikTok users have become deeply invested in the story he shared of receiving an odd message from his best friend uninviting him from her wedding — for which he was to play the part of her 'best man'.

Trevor and his best friend had been planning the wedding together, he shared in a video that's now gone viral, including shopping for the dress — and the "cold" message came out of nowhere, he said.

Trevor shared his dismay with his followers in a series of TikToks, sarcastically asking them to "get ready with him" for the wedding he was no longer going to.

"We were best friends since high school. About 15 years. And I got put in a group chat with seven other individuals," he says in the video.

In was in this group chat that was given the news that not only would he no longer be the best man, but he wasn't invited to the ceremony or the reception either.

When he reached out to her personally to ask what was going on, she completely ignored him – despite the fact that he'd been preparing for a long list of best man duties.

"Like she was in my wedding about a year and a half ago. About six months ago, I went wedding dress shopping with her. Picked out her wedding dress with her. Had everything booked and just got put in a group chat and told that I am basically chopped liver."

Trevor said he was dealing with a whole bunch of "pain and sadness" over the ditching, but was trying to look on the bright side.

"So whether you're going through something rough or not, just ... find the good in every day."

The video went viral, with plenty of commenters wanting to see the message for themselves. So Trevor obliged, revealing the message actually came from his friend's now-husband.

"Everyone keeps asking what the group chat said and what's sad is that it didn't even come from her," he said.

"Good afternoon all," starts the message — which Trevor displays on his video.

"I hope this message finds you well. As we continue to finalise the details for our upcoming wedding, we've had to make some difficult decisions regarding our guest list. Unfortunately, you are among the individuals we need to uninvite due to unforeseen circumstances and the need to keep our celebration more intimate. This was not an easy decision, and we sincerely hope you understand."

Trevor said he was baffled by how formal the message sounded, before showing his followers the gift basket he'd previously received, asking him to be the best man.

Ouch.

According to Trevor, getting cut from best man duties should've deserved a phone call, at the very least.

He finished his second video with the revelation he eventually received an even colder message from his former best friend.

He said the message came from her phone number after he'd told her he was confused by her sudden turn around, especially considering everything was booked for the celebration, even asking if they could hop on a phone call to discuss it.

In her reply she simply said she appreciates him checking in, but she's decided to elope with her husband. She also let him know that other guests have had no issues cancelling their reservations so he should go ahead and do the same.

To drive the point home, he revealed their previous message exchanges which showed how excited his friend was to share her special day with him.

"I love you, even though I don't say it as much as I should," one of her messages read.

"Sooooooo grateful."

She also promised to share "inspo pictures" with him.

The dramatic turn around and complete change in language style left many TikTokers concerned, and wondering whether the husband was now controlling her phone.

"Are we 1000 per cent sure that the husband didn't take the phone bc that doesn't sound like the same person texting," wrote one user.

"I'm actually worried for your friend," wrote another.

Several users asked if anyone had done a welfare check on the woman, believing she could be in some sort of danger.

Trevor signed off by saying he felt disrespected and had "lost [his] best friend".

"I hope this doesn't happen to anyone else."

Feature image: TikTok/@trevor.hiltz