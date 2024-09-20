'I was meant to be in my best friend's bridal party. Then I got a message.'

Being dumped from your bestie's wedding party. That's gotta sting… And according to TikTokker Trevor Hiltz (@trevor.hiltz), it, er, does. Very much.

A bunch of TikTok users have become deeply invested in the story he shared of receiving an odd message from his best friend uninviting him from her wedding — for which he was to play the part of her 'best man'.

Trevor and his best friend had been planning the wedding together, he shared in a video that's now gone viral, including shopping for the dress — and the "cold" message came out of nowhere, he said.

Trevor shared his dismay with his followers in a series of TikToks, sarcastically asking them to "get ready with him" for the wedding he was no longer going to.

Watch: Bride calls out wedding photographer over TikTok. Article continues after the video.



TikTok/alexandrajaye5

"We were best friends since high school. About 15 years. And I got put in a group chat with seven other individuals," he says in the video.

In was in this group chat that was given the news that not only would he no longer be the best man, but he wasn't invited to the ceremony or the reception either.

When he reached out to her personally to ask what was going on, she completely ignored him – despite the fact that he'd been preparing for a long list of best man duties.