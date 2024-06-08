Prince William's role and low-key snubs: What went down at the royal wedding of the year?

It’s been dubbed the high society wedding of the year.

The who's who of British aristocracy were in attendance as The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, married his partner of two years, Olivia Henson, at Chester Cathedral.

The ceremony, the fashion and the guest list were as lavish as one would expect for the wedding of Britain’s most eligible—and richest—bachelor.

Worth almost AUD$20 billion, the 33-year-old earned his title and riches at just 25 years old following the death of his father, the sixth Duke.

Despite having older sisters, Grosvenor inherited the entire fortune due to an old custom called primogeniture, which favours the male heir. Typical, huh.

He went to school at a local state primary, before studying at the small private school, Mostyn House and then Ellesmere College. He then went on to study countryside management at Newcastle University, before joining the family business.

Little is known about his new wife, aside from the fact she works as a senior account manager at Belazu, a London-based ethical food production company.

The pair met through friends around two years ago before announcing their engagement. While the announcement was characteristically casual for the pair, accompanied by a relaxed engagement photo, their wedding ceremony was anything but.

Hugh Grosvenor arrived in a green Land Rover. Image: Getty.

Henson arrived at the cathedral in a vintage Bently, while the groom was in a green Land Rover. Around 400 guests were transferred to the ceremony in blacked-out mini buses.

Who attended the Duke of Westminster's wedding?

All eyes were on Prince William who served as an usher at the midday service. The prince wore a traditional black morning suit.

Prince William was an usher at the wedding. Image: Getty.

Prince William's cousin Princess Eugenie was also among the guests, wearing a khaki dress with heels and her trademark wedding hat.﻿

While King Charles was expected to attend with Queen Camilla, the two were not seen at the event. Nor was William’s wife, Kate Middleton, who is currently being treated for cancer.

Princess Eugenie was also in attendance. Image: Getty.

The dress was elevated royal excellence.

The bride wore a stunning fitted dress and flowing veil, designed by Emma Victoria Payne, along with the Fabergé Myrtle Leaf Tiara, which has been a family heirloom since 1906.

Henson’s bouquet was made of flowers picked from the gardens of the Duke's family home, Eaton Hall.

The Duke himself wore a black long-tail coat, with a black waistcoat, grey pin-striped trousers, a white and light blue shirt and a pink tie, which featured dragonflies.

The bride wore a stunning fitted dress and flowing veil, designed by Emma Victoria Payne. Image: Getty.

And there was plenty of drama and controversy.

With the sun shining, hundreds of locals gathered to watch the newly married couple exit the cathedral. As a show of goodwill, Grosvenor provided complimentary ice cream, gelato and sorbet for the unofficial guests, provided by local cafes.

But the affair was briefly interrupted by an environmental protest from extremist group, Just Stop Oil. Two women set off a fire extinguisher, releasing an orange powder paint into the crowd, as the wedding party emerged from the cathedral.

Police confirmed a 69-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of public order offences. Representatives from Just Stop Oil said the two protestors were there to demand an end to fossil fuel extraction.

Another controversy, of course, is that despite being close with Grosvenor, Prince Harry did not attend the wedding. It’s understood that the decision was a mutual one, given the current friction between the Duke of Sussex and the rest of the family.

Feature image: Getty.

Love watching TV and movies? Take our survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher.