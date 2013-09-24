Dress to impress this October.

By DIANA RYALL AM, Deputy Chair of Dress for Success Sydney All women love an excuse to get dressed to the nines and surround themselves with other fabulous women– and this October, registered charity Dress for Success Sydney is doing just that, hosting its annual Gala dinner where women and men can dress to impress in support of women in need.

One of the great things about working with Dress for Success Sydney is being surrounded with a great network of women, who are not only committed to helping other women succeed, but get just as excited as I do about creating new and engaging fundraising events. And it was with this network and passion, that the Dress for Success Gala Dinner was born.

Now in its fourth year, we are anticipating the Gala dinner will unite over 300 people for an evening of great food and wine, superb company and a common cause of supporting women to achieve economic independence.

Hosted at the Sofitel-Wentworth, at a cost of $230 per person, we have set an ambitious target to raise over $70,000 at this year’s event. We know it’s a big target but you’ve got to aim high and we are focused on achieving it with the support of our members and other fabulous Sydney women. All proceeds will go towards our clients.

Founded in 2009, the charity has gone from strength to strength, enabling us to help thousands of women to strive towards economic independence every year. Through providing professional attire, career advice and interview preparation skills all free of charge, we have been able to change the lives of so many women based right across NSW.We don’t discriminate; our services are available to any women in need who is referred to us by an agency, community organisation or government department.

The Gala dinner is our main fundraiser and through the support generated from the 2012 Gala dinner, will have been able to provide individual dressing and styling services to over 2,000 women in NSW, including around 50 women released by correctional services, by the end of this year. It’s events like the Gala dinner which enable us to provide continued support these women.

This year our team is incredibly excited to have guest speaker and the 2013 Journalist of the Year, Joanne McCarthy, address the audience. She is such an inspirational woman and a perfect fit for Dress for Success Sydney. You only had to read former Prime Minister, Julia Gillard’s letter to Joanne in the Herald last month, to understand why we are so pleased to have her be part of our event. Dress for Success founder and Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) recipient Megan Etheridge will also be speaking, so we have a great line up of female talent to really set the night on fire.

We are so proud of our Dress for Success services, which are only made possible through the generous support from our many volunteers. By the end of this year, we will have provided over 100 workshops, supported 5 regional centres and utilised 12,000 volunteer hours. It’s through donations, the help of our members, volunteer operated programs, ourshowroom, training, storage and sorting facility and our fabulous staff,that we are able to truly support women in need.

It’s truly rewarding being able to give back to so many women who are genuinely doing their best to improve their lives and those of their families.

With the Gala only a few weeks away we are hoping more women will purchase a ticket and glam it up for one night in support of women in need. For more information or to purchase a ticket please visit www.dressforsuccesssydney.com.au or ring 1800 773 456.