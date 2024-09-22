25 spring dresses to suit every body type, as recommended by a personal stylist.

I don't know about you, but the moment I hear "spring," my mind jumps straight to dresses (even though I'm based in Victoria, where it's still a little chilly).

But don't worry, sunny days are just around the corner for the cooler states.

It's time to embrace those airy fabrics like linen and cotton, breezy pastels, vibrant hues, light textured fabrics like crochet, broderie and yes — even sleek, sophisticated neutrals such as black, fresh bold whites and even light oatmeal colourways. Even denim is having its moment this spring.

You'll notice more than just florals, too — think gingham, stripes, and bold abstract patterns popping up everywhere.

I've rounded up 25 dress options that are perfect for your everyday wardrobe, with some even working double duty, easily transitioning from day to night.

From floaty and feminine to sleek and structured, with hemline lengths that go from mini to maxi and everything in between, these spring dresses will have you feeling fresh and fabulous — without a floral in sight.

Image via Cotton On.

Image via Bohemian Traders.

Image via Target.

Image via Witchery.

Image via Alemais.

Image via Sheike.

Image via Palm Noosa.

Image via PQ Collection.

Image via Kivari.

Mister Zimi

Image via The Lullabuy Club.

Image via Dissh.

Image via Sussan.

Image via Feather & Noise.

Image via Atmos & Here.

Image via Elk.

Image via Country Road.

Image via Sportsgirl.

Image via VRG GRL.

Image via La Boheme.

Image via Morrison.

Image via Kmart.

Image via Commonry.

Image via St Frock.

Image via Seed.

Image via Morton Mac.

