25 spring dresses to suit every body type, as recommended by a personal stylist.

I don't know about you, but the moment I hear "spring," my mind jumps straight to dresses (even though I'm based in Victoria, where it's still a little chilly).
But don't worry, sunny days are just around the corner for the cooler states.
It's time to embrace those airy fabrics like linen and cotton, breezy pastels, vibrant hues, light textured fabrics like crochet, broderie and yes — even sleek, sophisticated neutrals such as black, fresh bold whites and even light oatmeal colourways. Even denim is having its moment this spring.
You'll notice more than just florals, too — think gingham, stripes, and bold abstract patterns popping up everywhere.
I've rounded up 25 dress options that are perfect for your everyday wardrobe, with some even working double duty, easily transitioning from day to night.
From floaty and feminine to sleek and structured, with hemline lengths that go from mini to maxi and everything in between, these spring dresses will have you feeling fresh and fabulous — without a floral in sight.
1. Cotton On: Romee Maxi Dress, $69.99
2.Bohemian Traders: River Long Sleeve Dress, $360
3. Target: European Linen Tired Midi Dess, $70
4. Witchery: Linen Maxi Shirt Dress Lemon, $229
5. Alemais: All Aboard Dress, $595
6. Sheike: Blaire Midi Dress, $229.99
7. Palm Noosa: Willow Dress, $420
8. PQ Collection: KIKI Dress in Candy, $90
9. Kivari: Kassani Knit Midi Dress, $249
10. Mister Zimi: Margot Dress in Washed Black Ric Rac, $209
11. The Lullabuy Club: Avalon Smock Dress, $130
12. DISSH: Patty Stone Midi Dress, $189.99
13. Sussan: Broderie Long Sleeve Dress, $129.95
14. Feather & Noise: Rae Print Dress, $94.95
15. Atmos & Here: Maldives Linen Dress Blend Mini Dress, $99.99
16. ELK: Foljer Dress, $199
17. Country Road: Organically Grown Linen Blend Cinched Shirt Dress, $279
18. Sportsgirl: Georgie Dress, $59.95
19. VRG GRL: Rosanna Linen Maxi Dress, $149
20. La Boheme Girls: Frida Maxi Dress Gingham, $309
21. Morrison: Valencia Dress in Apple, $599
22. Kmart: Short Sleeve Tiered Mini Dress, $25Image via Kmart.
23. Commonry: Pleat Waist Dress, $229.95
24. St. Frock: Spring Afternoon Midi Smock Dress in Hot Pink, $79.90
25. Seed: Linen Button Through Mini, $169.95
26. Morton Mac: Tilda Smock Dress, $390
