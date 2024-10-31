'This is hands down the best body scrub I've ever used and it's only $14.'

Thanks to our brand partner, Dove

I love the feeling of smooth, freshly exfoliated skin that's soft to touch and ready to show off in my cute outfits. I do not love fussing around with multiple steps and products, or making a mess in the shower that takes just as much time to clean up.

Which is exactly why I love the new Dove Body Polish and why I need you to know about it as well.

It ticks all the boxes: an effective exfoliant, easy to use, skin-loving ingredients, fresh scents and most importantly, they're only $14.

I know, I know, that seems too impressive to be true, so let's just get into my experience and why they're now a staple in my routine.

What is Dove Body Polish?

If we're being honest, body care is something I struggle to keep consistent with and I am always looking for ways to make it easier or more enjoyable. A dual-action product that means fewer steps or layers is such a plus, which is exactly what Dove's polishes are designed to do.

Obviously, there's the scrub component of the formula to help gently exfoliate the skin and give you that smooth finish. If you've never used an exfoliating product before, they basically help to buff away the dead and dry skin cells that can make it look dull and rough.

But then Dove has levelled it up with their signature 1/4 moisturising cream formula, so you have the exfoliation happening as well as that nourishing care your skin needs.

The result is a super creamy scrub that doesn't feel like I'm overdoing it.

Image: Supplied.

There are actually four products in the Body Polish range, and they're all slightly different, so let's talk through how to pick the best one for your skin needs and preferences.

All of them have the same creamy texture, but you can pick from delightful scents like Pomegranate & Shea Butter, Lavender & Coconut Milk, Oatmeal & Calendula or Brown Sugar & Coconut Butter.

If you're after a super intense scrub, the Brown Sugar & Coconut Butter can tackle extra scaly skin while also giving it a big, hydrating hug. For a refreshing boost, the Pomegranate & Shea Butter variety is a great pick — it's a combo that exfoliates the skin while locking in moisture. On the other hand, the Lavender & Coconut Milk variety creates a calming, spa-like experience right at home.

Then there's the Oatmeal & Calendula variety, perfect for more sensitive skin that craves exfoliation but needs a bit of extra support. I'm definitely planning to grab one of these for my post-beach showers, especially when my skin has been through so much and just needs a comforting hug.

How did you go with it?

I've been using the Pomegranate & Shea Butter, and I can't get enough of the fresh pomegranate scent along with the additional hydration from the shea butter.

I might be a bit biased after having it in my shower for a few weeks, but this fragrance is just perfect as we head into warmer weather, adding a really fresh, summery vibe.

For me, starting with a small scoop and working it into the skin in small, circular motions is the best way to achieve an even exfoliation. You can work it onto damp skin to keep things a bit lighter or straight onto dry skin for a slightly more intense scrub.

Image: Supplied.

Then all you have to do is rinse it off. Yep, that's literally all the effort you need for that super smooth skin feeling.

I like to start on the back of my upper arms, where I'm most prone to bumps and little pimples, applying the most pressure there before moving more gently across my chest.

That's the best part about the texture of the Dove Body Polishes — you can go harder where you want to, leaning more into the scrub of the formula or pull back and use it more like a creamy wash for areas that need more care.

It feels like an indulgent, rejuvenating spa experience but within my own bathroom. Wild, but we love to see it!

Pro tip: Use this to help exfoliate your skin as part of your shaving routine. If shaving your body hair is something you do, use the body polish first to help clear dead skin cells out of the way and give you a smoother shave.

Plus, bonus points for having it in an easy-to-use tub. There is nothing more annoying when you're trying to use a scrub than having to deal with wet hands and a slippery tube.

If you're a clumsy girl like me, wet hands plus a tube generally means a sore toe and wasted product while I fumble around trying to pick it back up.

Very much not the vibe — just give me a tub, please.

The verdict.

For my skin, incorporating this into my shower routine two to three times a week has been great for keeping on top of dry skin and maintaining that soft feeling.

You can also focus it on areas prone to roughness, like your knees or elbows, more often — sort of like a mini treatment.

If you felt like it, you could absolutely pair your scrub with your favourite Dove body wash to keep that hydration going, or even use their cult favourite lotion once you get out of the shower for that ultra-glowy, moisturised finish.

The lotion is super lightweight and sinks in quickly, so it's easy to use even if you're a lazy girl like me.

And at only $14 a tub, you could absolutely pick up a few and rotate them into your routine based on what your skin needs that week.

In fact, excuse me while I go do exactly that so I can continue to enjoy my new body scrub routine all summer long.

Shop Dove Body Polish at Chemist Warehouse, Woolworths or online.

