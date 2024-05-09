'We have had our struggles.' RHOBH's Dorit and Paul 'PK' Kemsley have separated.

Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley have announced their separation after almost a decade of marriage.

On Friday, the former couple shared a joint statement on their Instagram stories, disclosing their decision to part ways.

Watch: Gogglebox stars watch The Real Housewives of Sydney. Post continues below.

"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," they wrote. "We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritise our children.

"We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey," the statement concluded.

"With love, Dorit and PK.”

The former couple shared a joint statement to their Instagram Stories. Image: Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, aged 47, exchanged vows with the English businessman, aged 56, in March 2015. Since then, they've welcomed two children into their family: daughter Phoenix and son Jagger.

Despite ongoing speculation about their marriage, the couple dismissed all rumours to People last October.

"We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family," the Kemsleys said at the time. "We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage."

During season 13 of RHOBH, Dorit and Paul candidly addressed their marital issues. From Dorit's PTSD stemming from their 2021 home invasion to PK's demanding schedule, the unravelling of their marriage unfolded on camera.

However, during the show's reunion episode in March, Dorit shared that the couple had made progress and were in a better place.

"After we wrapped [filming], things got progressively worse," she confessed. "And him and I were at probably an all-time bad."

She then mentioned that after a tough period, they were now "better than ever" following PK's decision to quit drinking to salvage their marriage.

"PK was drinking a lot and he's a drinker. I just think that its very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he's drinking so much, so he gave up drinking," she said, adding that at the time of filming, he had been sober for 49 days.

"That was a very pivotal moment, so things are — knock on wood — as good as they can possibly be," she said.

Feature Image: Getty.