A retrospective on the most unhinged Venice Film Festival premiere of all time.

But I think it's a perfect example of like: people will look for drama anywhere they can," she said.

In 2023, Pine relayed the madness that followed the spitting allegation in a chat with Esquire, once and for all, rejecting any notion that spit had been intentionally spat between the actors.

Pine confirmed that the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer made a little joke, not a little spit.

"He leaned down and I think he said, 'It's just words, isn't it?'" Pine recalled. "We had this little joke. We were all jet-lagged, we're all trying to answer questions and sometimes when you're doing these press things your brain goes befuddled and you start speaking gibberish, so we had a joke: 'It's just words, man.'"

Aside from spitgate, there was all sorts of controversy that followed the actors and director at the glitzy Venice Film Festival.

Most of it came back to alleged friction between Wilde and Pugh.

After claims circulated that Shia LaBeouf had been fired from the film, the actor refuted this in a leaked video that featured Wilde speaking negatively about Pugh while begging the controversial actor to stay on the film.

"I feel like I'm not ready to give up on this yet, and I, too, am heartbroken and I want to figure this out," the director said in the video.

"You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you're open to giving this a shot with me, with us."

After the video came out, it was reported that Venice would be Pugh's only promotional engagement, an incredibly rare, and unusual, move by the lead actress of a project.

She had only done one magazine profile for Harper's Bazaar ahead of the festival and actually missed most of the press there too: she didn't make it to the cast press conference and photo call, with her flight landing in the afternoon only giving her time to get to the premiere later in the evening.

The cast of Don't Worry Darling walk the red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Image: Getty.