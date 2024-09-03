A retrospective on the most unhinged Venice Film Festival premiere of all time.

Cast your mind back two years ago: the banger 'As It Was' by Harry Styles was blaring on the radio (more on him later), everyone was bingeing Heartbreak High on Netflix and a little movie called Don't Worry Darling was breaking the internet.
Don't Worry Darling was a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan. Back in 2022, the movie itself (which actually, isn't terrible) was eclipsed by the countless headlines about feuds and firings among the cast.
But no headlines were quite as unhinged as what came out of the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
Remembering what happened between the cast of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.
From the beginning, chaos followed Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.
The film's star Florence Pugh was a no-show to the press call and while Chris Pine did attend in a physical state, he seemingly left his spiritual body as he dissociated throughout the press conference.
online shopping during the zoom meeting pic.twitter.com/EiNss40Mti— JP (@jpbrammer) September 5, 2022
And who can forget the moment that Harry Styles described Don't Worry Darling as a "movie that feels like a movie." In Harry's defence, it does feel like a movie.