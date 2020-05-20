Group therapy: "Should I leave my husband? We're 30, married, and cannot agree on kids."

We want your advice.

What do you do when your husband wants kids and you do not?

A bit of background for you.

We have been together for 10 years and married for four. I am nearly 30 and there was a time in my early 20s when I desperately wanted kids but over time I have just completely turned off the idea. I have a multitude of reasons why, varying from financial to global warming.

I feel guilty all the time about how my husband must be feeling. He thought he was marrying someone who wanted the same things as him. I have to think of the roles being reversed, how betrayed I would feel if he “changed his mind” on something so big. I have had a conversation with him about this of course but he is confident and optimistic that I will change my mind back.

I love him and I don’t want to break up but I also just don’t want to waste his time. If kids are non-negotiable for him, I should want him to have a chance to find someone to give him that, right?