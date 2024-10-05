Donna Hay shares her easy recipes she loves for when you're low on time.

When you're craving just a little warm gooey, chocolatey sweet treat, my mini brownie fits the bill exactly. This perfectly molten choc delight is the ideal size for sharing (or not… no judgement!)

Snacking brownie

½ cup (75g/2¾ oz) plain (all-purpose) flour

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

⅔ cup (160g/5½ oz) firmly packed brown sugar

60g (2 oz) unsalted butter, melted

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 egg

50g (1¾ oz) dark (70% cocoa) chocolate chunks

Vanilla bean ice-cream, to serve

Preheat oven to 160°C (325°F). Line a 12cm (4¾ in) ovenproof skillet or frying pan with non-stick baking paper.

Combine the flour, cocoa, sugar, butter, vanilla and egg in a bowl.

Add the chocolate chunks and stir to combine.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared pan. Bake for 20–25 minutes or until the brownie is set.

Allow the brownie to cool in the pan for 2 minutes. Serve warm with ice-cream or leave to cool completely before serving. Serves 1–2.

Cook's note: You can also bake this brownie in a 1-cup (250ml) capacity ramekin or pie tin.

If you love everything about lasagne except the time it takes to make it, then this is for you. This is not a traditional recipe for lasagne — it's more for those wanting all the comforting gooey yumminess of lasagne but in an instant. Try it — you'll love it!

One-pan undone lasagna

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 brown onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

600g (1 lb 5 oz) beef mince

1 litre (34 fl oz) good-quality beef stock

3 x 400g (14 oz) cans crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons chopped oregano leaves

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

250g (9 oz) fresh lasagne sheets, cut into 5cm x 21cm (2 in x 8½ in) strips

¼ cup (5g/⅛ oz) chopped basil leaves, plus extra leaves to serve

Mascarpone cheese topping

350g (12½ oz) mascarpone

1 cup (80g/2¾ oz) finely grated parmesan, plus extra to serve

1 x 125g (4½ oz) fresh mozzarella, drained and sliced

Heat a large deep ovenproof frying pan over medium–high heat.

Add the oil and onion and cook for 5 minutes or until soft and golden. Add the garlic and beef and cook for 6 minutes, stirring, until the beef is well browned. Add the stock, tomatoes, oregano, salt and pepper and bring to the boil.

Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 35–40 minutes or until the mixture has reduced by roughly one-third. The mixture should still be quite saucy.

Add the lasagne sheets, a few at a time, and gently stir to combine. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes or until the pasta softens. Remove from the heat and stir through the basil.

Preheat oven grill (broiler) to high.

To make the mascarpone cheese topping, combine the mascarpone, parmesan and pepper. Top the lasagne with small spoonfuls of mascarpone mixture and mozzarella. Grill for 10–12 minutes or until the lasagne is golden and bubbly.

Finish with extra basil and parmesan to serve. Serves 6.

Cook's note: If you have dried lasagne sheets, pop them into boiling water for 30 seconds or until pliable, drain and use as you would fresh sheets.

My boys asked me for a meatball sub and this is what I made for them! Once their plates were completely empty, they asked, 'Are there seconds?' Looks like this one is going to be on lunchtime repeat for quite a while!

Sweet chilli chicken meatball banh mi

700g (1 lb 9 oz) chicken mince

2 cups (140g/5 oz) fresh breadcrumbs

¼ cup (13g/½ oz) chopped coriander (cilantro) leaves

¼ cup (60ml/2 fl oz) sweet chilli sauce, plus extra to serve

2 tablespoons finely grated ginger

2 teaspoons finely grated lime rind

sea salt flakes

¾ cup (100g/3½ oz) sesame seeds, for rolling

Extra virgin olive oil, for brushing

Fresh baguettes, mayonnaise, sliced cucumber, sliced carrot, coriander (cilantro) leaves, sliced long red chilli and lime wedges, to serve

Combine the chicken, breadcrumbs, coriander, chilli sauce, ginger, lime rind and salt and mix well to combine.

Place the sesame seeds in a shallow bowl.

Shape the mixture into 12 meatballs and roll each meatball in the sesame seeds until coated.

Preheat air fryer to 200°C (400°F) for 4 minutes.

Brush the hot basket with oil. In batches, add the chicken meatballs to the basket and brush with extra oil. Cook for 8 minutes or until cooked through.

To assemble, spread the baguettes with mayonnaise. Top with cucumber, carrot, meatballs, coriander and chilli. Serve with a drizzle of extra sweet chilli and lime wedges. Serves 4.

Cook's note: To ensure your meatballs are light, fluffy and super easy to roll, be sure to mix them for at least 3 minutes to allow the protein in the chicken to bind all the ingredients together.

Level up the flavour on your chicken parma by baking it with layers of parmesan, creamy mozzarella, oregano and crispy prosciutto. The roast tomatoes and balsamic sauce make the perfect finish.

Balsamic tomato chicken parma

¼ cup (60ml/2 fl oz) balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

1 tablespoon firmly packed brown sugar

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

600g (1 lb 5 oz) cherry tomatoes

4 x 180g (6½ oz) chicken breast fillets, trimmed

¾ cup (60g/2 oz) finely grated parmesan

2 x 125g (4½ oz) fresh mozzarella, well drained and sliced into 8 pieces

4 oregano sprigs

8 slices prosciutto

Preheat oven to 200°C (400°F).

Combine the balsamic vinegar, oil, sugar, salt and pepper.

Place the tomatoes on a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper and pour over the balsamic mixture. Bake for 15 minutes.

Place the chicken on a board and sprinkle with parmesan and pepper. Top each with 2 slices of the mozzarella and a sprig of oregano. Place 2 slices of prosciutto on top of each, folding them underneath the chicken to enclose.

Place the chicken on top of the tomatoes and drizzle with oil. Cook for 12–15 minutes or until the chicken is golden and cooked through. Serves 4.

Cook's note: I've used cherry tomatoes on the vine here, but you can use any cherry tomatoes you like. Roma tomatoes cut into quarters also work well. The key is to buy whatever tomato is ripe and sweet.

