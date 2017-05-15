President Trump tweeted then deleted a single word. The Internet couldn't handle it.

For the majority of us, it’s hard to go wrong when it comes to Twitter.

Sure, sometimes things happen when you try to convey a message in 140 characters or less (like, accidentally announcing someone is dead…), but for the most part, it’s a fairly simple exercise.

And usually, the less words, the easier the message is to understand.

The exception to this, of course, is President Donald Trump, who basically handed the world a meme on a silver platter when he tweeted and deleted a single-word tweet.

Yes, on the afternoon of Saturday, May 13, 2017, President Trump tweeted a single word: "We".

Almost as soon as it appeared, the mysterious message had disappeared, leaving many of those who had seen the tweet looking a little like this:

via GIPHY

Thankfully, Twitter users are a rather ingenious bunch, so they promptly came up with a whole host of explanations as to what the most powerful man in the world was trying to say.

Trump did send a follow-up tweet...which disappointingly had less to do with his mysterious message and more to do with spruiking a TV appearance that night.

But don't be disheartened: it's worth remembering that all of Trump's deleted tweets are being kept by the National Archives and Records Administration.

So, you can delete all you want, Donald. But "we" will never forget.

