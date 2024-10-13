There's been a third suspected assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life. Here's what we know.

A suspected third attempt on Donald Trump's life has been thwarted by police over the weekend.

Local cops stopped a man armed with guns and a fake entry pass outside the presidential nominee's rally in Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Vem Miller, 49, was carrying a loaded shotgun, handgun and high capacity magazine and is believed to be a member of a rightwing anti-government organisation.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told reporters, "We probably stopped another assassination attempt."

Miller reportedly told the cops, that "he was going to kill the president."

He has been released from custody after posting $5,000 bail, police records show, and will appear in court next in January, 2025.

According to the Riverside Press-Enterprise, Miller is a registered Republican with a master's degree from UCLA. He ran for the Nevada state assembly in 2022, because "this country has been taken over by tyranny". He cited his policy priorities as being voter fraud, voter-ID laws and solar-energy.

It is the third suspected assassination attempt on Trump in three months, with the first very nearly successful.

20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July, with one of the bullets grazing his ear and drawing blood.

The shooter and a man attending the rally were killed in the attack.

Two months later in September, Trump was on his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, when US Secret Service agents spotted a gunman in some bushes near the property line with an AK-47-style assault rifle.

58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh was charged with attempting to assassinate Trump. He allegedly stalked him in Florida for a month prior to camping outside the golf course for hours with a high powered rifle pointed through the fence.

He remains in custody and has plead not guilty to charges that could see him spend the rest of his life in prison.

Court filings show he allegedly left a handwritten letter with a friend that read, "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster".

As they did with the previous two assassination attempts, the conspiracy theories regarding this third incident are already running rife, with some claiming it was a set-up by the Republican party.

