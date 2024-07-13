Donald Trump was rushed off stage after a shooting at his rally. Here's everything we know.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe, the US Secret Service says, after multiple shots were fired at the Republican's campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump appeared to have injured, with video footage showed him grimacing and raising his hand to his right ear as shots rang out from the crowd. He was seen with blood on his face.

"The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former president is safe," a Secret Service spokesperson said on X after what the agency called an incident.

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

Multiple shots were heard at the outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, shortly after Trump began his speech.

Body guards then crowded around the former president as he ducked below the podium and armed officers took up positions at the front of the stage.

CNN reported that Trump was injured, but gave no other details. It was not clear how or what injuries he may have sustained. Video showed him with blood on his right ear and the right side of his face.

Trump repeatedly raised his fist to the crowd and shouted as he was escorted to a vehicle by the US Secret Service.

Trump's campaign spokesperson said Trump was fine, and that he was being checked out at a local medical facility, according to a CNN reporter on X.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

According to Butler county district attorney Richard Goldinger, "An audience member was killed and the shooter is dead," said Washington Post reporter Meryl Kornfield.

"Another person is in serious condition."

The venue was abandoned with chairs knocked over and yellow police tape around the stage. A helicopter flew above and law enforcement officers walked through the area, the video feed showed. Armed law enforcement officers were also seen on a roof near the stage where Trump was standing.

US President Joe Biden received and initial briefing on the incident, the White House said.

Trump and Biden are locked in a close election rematch, with most opinion polls including Reuters/Ipsos showing the two evenly matched.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, easily bested his rivals for the Republican nomination early in the campaign and has largely unified around him the party that had briefly wavered in support after his supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

More to come.

- With AAP.