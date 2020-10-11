Coronavirus-infected Donald Trump held a White House event. Here's how the world reacted.

Donald Trump has not yet revealed if he has tested negative to COVID-19, despite holding an event at the White House on Saturday and addressing supporters - who stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the crowd - in the president’s first public event since being released from hospital.

President Trump took off his mask as he stood alone on the White House balcony, which he called "a peaceful protest for law & order", urging a crowd of largely Black and Latino supporters to vote for him in the November 3 presidential election.

His speech was shorter than normal, as pointed out by the New York Times, who reported that whilst an ordinary Trump rally lasts for 90 minutes, this one went for 18 minutes - with White House officials initially saying he would speak for 30 minutes.

Donald Trump in front of a crowd of 2,000 at the White House on Sunday. Image: Getty.

It comes as the White House is at the epicentre of a COVID-19 outbreak - after a ‘super-spreader’ event on September 26 - with at least 37 White House aides and close contacts testing positive to the deadly disease in the weeks since.

Here’s what you need to know about Trump’s health, what he said during his first public event, and how the world is reacting.

How is Trump’s health?

Trump has repeatedly said he feels “great”, with Saturday marking his 10th day since the diagnosis.

On Saturday night, hours after the event, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, said in a statement that the president was no longer a “transmission risk to others” and added he was “fever-free for well over 24 hours”. However, he did not reveal if he had tested negative for COVID-19.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on their website that those who contract COVID-19 with mild or moderate symptoms are infectious for up to 10 days. For those with severe to critical illness, the infectious period could remain for up to 20 days. Whilst the public has received confusing and conflicting messages about Trump’s condition since his diagnosis, we do know he was on Dexamethasone, which is only for “severe and critical COVID-19” cases, according to the World Health Organisation.