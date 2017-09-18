There was one big loser at the Emmy Awards, and it truly made us smile.

It was television’s night of glorious nights, but despite the many wins for a number of major celebrities and TV series, there was one big loser to come away from the 2017 Emmy Awards and that was President Donald J Trump.

From mocking him through song and dance to appearances from former employers, the 45th President of the United States was not there in presence, but the rancid waft of his orange comb-over sure was thick in the star-studded air.

Poking fun at the nine Emmy nominations Trump’s reality television show, The Apprentice has amassed over the years but never once won, comedian and famed Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin began his acceptance speech by saying, “I suppose I should say, at long last, Mr President here is your Emmy.”

The 59-year-old continued, claiming that impersonating Trump last year for Saturday Night Live had served as "birth control" for he and wife Hilaria, who share three young children.

Ouch.

The roast of the evening continued when screen icons Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda took to the stage and declared that they had spent their careers fighting off "sexist, egotist, lying hypocritical bigots" and that they still were today - a claim met with whooping cheers from the audience.

Rapper and comedian Donald Glover also paid tribute to The Don during his Best Comedy Actor award speech, saying, "I want to thank Trump for making black people No. 1 on the most-oppressed list. He’s probably the reason I’m up here.”

Glover won two Emmy Awards for his FX comedy series Atlanta, which he starred in and co-wrote with his brother, Stephen Glover.

But perhaps the most scathing and cutthroat dig at the reality television host and real estate mogul turned national leader came from Emmys host and late-night comedian Stephen Colbert who told the crowd, "He was nominated multiple times for Celebrity Apprentice but he never won. Why didn't you give him an Emmy? If he had won an Emmy he probably wouldn't have run for President. So in a way, this is all your fault."

Listen: Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens explain why this years' Emmys were especially important, and why some small changes happened behind the scenes, on The Binge. Post continues...

Not finished, Colbert moved onto Trump's Achilles heel, ratings.

"Of course, what really mattered to Donald Trump is ratings. You've gotta have the big numbers. Unfortunately tonight we have no way of knowing how big our audience is. Is there anyone who can say how big the audience is? Sean, do you know?" Colbert asked casually before Trump's very own former press secretary and communications director Sean Spicer made his way onto the stage behind a faux White House podium to well and truly twist the knife into Trump.

"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the world," Spicer joked, parodying the speech he himself gave following Trump's inauguration in January.

Oh, that's cold Spicer, that's real cold.

And in case you think Trump is above all this, just know that during the 2016 Presidential campaign debates, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton pointed out, "There was even a time when he didn't get an Emmy for his TV program three years in a row and he started tweeting that the Emmys were rigged against him."

To which Trump interjected, "Shoulda gotten it!"

Maybe you should have, Donald. God knows it could have saved America a presidency of his wrath.

By the way, did we mention that Trump himself actually performed at the 2006 Emmy Awards? Yep, he SUNG the Green Acres theme song alongside comedian Megan Mullally. It truly is a sight and sound to behold...

