Dominique Pélicot admits he raped his ex-wife Gisèle. His 'reasoning' disturbed the courtroom.

Content warning: This article includes descriptions of sexual assault.

For the past few weeks, French and international media have been holed up in a local courtroom in southeastern France.

It's become one of the biggest court cases to capture the world's attention — lawmakers determining what happened to Gisèle Pélicot at the hands of her now ex-husband, Dominique Pélicot.

For 50 years, they were married. But for a decade of their marriage, Gisèle was being raped without her knowledge by her husband — and also allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by dozens and dozens of men.

It was all orchestrated by Dominique.

Authorities have identified at least 92 alleged rapes, committed by 72 men against Gisèle.

50 of these 72 men are now on trial on rape charges. They range in age from 26 to 73.

Some of the defendants have admitted to the charges, others are defending themselves by saying they believed Gisèle was "pretending to be asleep" and had consented.

If found guilty, these defendants face up to 20 years in jail.

Watch: Gisèle enters the courtroom for her ex-husband and attacker's trial. Post continues below.

This week it was Dominique's turn to testify in the Avignon court, and he admitted to the various charges he faces and asked for his family's forgiveness.

"I am a rapist — just like all the others in this room. They all knew," he said in court, referencing the 50 defendants.

"I ask my wife, my children, my grandchildren to accept my apologies. I regret what I did and I ask for forgiveness, even if it's unforgivable. She did not deserve this."

Dominique also apologised to the wife of another man who he allegedly raped at her home when she was drugged.

The 71-year-old was then asked to recount his 'reasoning' for the crimes. Dominique said he started planning the drugging and sexual assaults after becoming "totally idle" in retirement.

"I had an addiction; I had needs. I put everything on the line without thinking. I was selfish and I'm ashamed," he claimed.

Dominique also told the courtroom he had had a difficult upbringing and had been raped as a child.

"One is not born a pervert, one becomes a pervert," he told judges.

Dominique is also accused of violating the privacy of his daughter and two daughters-in-law on suspicion of illegally recording, and at times distributing, intimate photos of them.

"I never touched my children or grandchildren," he said in court, which was met with his daughter shouting in the courtroom: "You're lying."

Last week, she told the court she believed her father had drugged her.

Gisèle, 72, has been in court throughout the process, including during her ex-husband's testimony.

In response to what Dominique told the court, Gisèle responded: "For me, it's difficult to listen to Mr Pélicot because in 50 years, I never imagined for a second that he could rape."

She continued: "It's difficult for me to hear this today… the acts of violence and barbarity. I didn't think for a second he could do it. I had full trust in that man."

Gisèle Pélicot outside the courtroom. Image: AAP.

It was back in 2020 that Gisèle first found out the truth about her ex-husband.

She was summoned to a local police station and told about footage they had found on Dominique's computer, which showed her being sexually assaulted.

Court records show there were 20,000 images and films found on his devices.

For the next several months, Gisèle has opted to sit in the courtroom and come face to face with these alleged perpetrators — most of whom will be complete strangers to her.

"They treat me like a rag doll," she said of the evidence shown in court. "I'm lying motionless on the bed, being raped. Frankly, these are scenes of horror for me."

Gisèle has since sought medical advice related to the complications of being drugged on so many occasions.

Gisèle requested that the trial be open to the public to raise awareness about the use of drugs to commit sexual abuse.

"Thanks to you I have the strength to see this fight through to the end," she told supporters.

A verdict on the case is due on December 20, 2024.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Mamamia is a charity partner of RizeUp Australia, a national organisation that helps women, children and families move on after the devastation of domestic and family violence. Their mission is to deliver life-changing and practical support to these families when they need it most. If you would like to support their mission you can donate here.

Feature Image: AAP.