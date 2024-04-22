4 years ago, Dominic West had an affair with Lily James. He says he and his wife 'joke' about it.

Four years ago, actor Dominic West was involved in a cheating scandal with Lily James, his co-star in the miniseries The Pursuit of Love.

The 54-year-old was photographed stroking James' hair and kissing her neck at a restaurant in Rome. Later the pair were captured riding an electric scooter, laughing together at dinner, and holding hands.

After the photographs were published, West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald appeared before media outside their home, with West telling reporters:

"I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are still very much still together."

Now West has finally addressed the full impact his affair had on his wife and their four children.

Watch: Relationship red flags. Post continues after video.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actor referenced the affair while speaking about playing The Crown's Prince Charles in seasons five and six.

"I'd had a very acute understanding of what it's like to feel the horror of your name or your photograph coming up in the newspapers," he said. "There is that dreadful freezing moment when something is being revealed about you.

"I think anyone can understand how that feels. But I'd been through it a couple of years previously and it must have informed how I approached it. That gut feeling of horror isn't something you get inured to."

West also said that he and his wife "joke" about the affair.

"I hesitate to speak on my wife's behalf because it was obviously horrible, particularly for her. But we do joke about it sometimes," he said.

"Whenever I and my wife went out together, the papers would say we were 'putting on a show of unity.' Even if we'd just been rowing about parking the car or whatever, even if that couldn't be further from the truth."

So now, West says, when going out they say, "'Shall we go and have a show of unity up in London?'"

Dominic West and Catherine Fitzgerald in 2020. Image: Getty.

"It was an absurd situation," he added. "It was deeply stressful for my wife and my kids, but there were lighter moments. That was the best that came out of it, really."

The furore caused another 2016 interview to resurface, in which West spoke about infidelity.

"I think women should be more indulgent of affairs, I really do. It's daft to kick someone out over a fling. Isn't it?," he told The Evening Standard.

"Everyone should turn a blind eye to men's behaviour between the ages of 40 and 50. Let it blow over."

Feature Image: Getty.

Powered by Froala Editor