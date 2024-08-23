These women had escaped domestic violence. Our government gave their tormentors their address.

Women fleeing domestic violence have had their home addresses shared with offenders, including a "vulnerable woman" who was allegedly told by police officers to relocate.

The Queensland state government apologised on Thursday after it emerged a woman felt "completely defeated" when her personal information was exposed by the serious data breach.

Premier Steven Miles confirmed addresses of victims in at least five matters - including domestic violence cases - had been sent to offenders by police, sparking a review. It was identified as an issue in Queensland police records and information management exchange system.

Per Nine, police inaccurately recorded the victims' home addresses as the location that the offence took place, which was subsequently printed on court paperwork that was handed to the offender.

A victim said she was told by police to move after her address was shared by the "computer issue", per the opposition.

"The minister's office arranged for CCTV to be installed at the vulnerable woman's home and the matter was referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission," Laura Gerber, Shadow Minister for Youth Justice and Victim Support told parliament.

Image: Getty

The Labor government said it first heard about the data breach after a media enquiry in July.

But the Liberal National Party opposition accused the government of knowing about it for months.

It said the victim who claimed police told her to relocate had contacted Minister for Police and Community Safety Mark Ryan on multiple occasions between March and May.

"I feel completely defeated, broken, scared and worried," her email to the minister said.

But Mr Ryan said every complaint that came through his office was referred to police.

"It's not correct to say that matters weren't acted upon because every matter ... follows a very rigorous, comprehensive and serious process," he said.

The minister said the data system breach would be rectified, so it never happens again.

"The Queensland Police Service is taking it very seriously," Mr Ryan told parliament on Thursday. "I'm sorry ... the police service is very sorry.

"It shouldn't have happened, but it has happened."

Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Kelly is heading a working group to identify a solution and is leading a review of policy, procedures, training, internal communications and awareness.

The government last month announced a four-year domestic and family violence strategy targeting men.

It aims to boost support and interventions for violent people and children exposed to domestic violence, increase accountability for offenders and raise community understanding through various initiatives.

An estimated 831,400 women in Queensland have experienced violence since the age of 15, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

According to Queensland Police data, there have been 39,407 breaches of domestic violence prevention orders this year to date.

In 2023, there were more than 61,000 breaches.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Mamamia is a charity partner of RizeUp Australia, a national organisation that helps women, children and families move on after the devastation of domestic and family violence. Their mission is to deliver life-changing and practical support to these families when they need it most. If you would like to support their mission you can donate here.

- With AAP

Image: Getty