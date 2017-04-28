Callum Wareing stomped on his ex-girlfriend's head five times. Yesterday, he was spared jail.

Warning: This post details a domestic violence incident and may be distressing for some readers.

When Jodie Turner started dating Callum Wareing, she was “the happiest she had been in a while”.

The pair from Wigan in the UK became inseparable, with Jodie stating that Callum quickly became “her best friend”.

Soon, their relationship became controlling and abusive, and ended with Jodie having her head stomped on five times and being dragged across a room by her hair by Callum.

Callum also threatened to bash Jodie's "face in with a hammer", and sent her abusive text and Snapchat messages warning that "if I can't have you no one can".

Despite a judge condemning his abusive behaviour as "extremely serious", this week, the 18-year-old has walked free.

Callum was given a 90-day suspended sentence, and was given 125 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay Jodie AU$430 in compensation and is now subject to a restraining order.

During the trial, the court heard how in May last year - after the pair had ended their relationship - Callum turned up uninvited to the house where Jodie was staying with a friend, after she refused to answer his calls.

"She was sitting on the floor when the defendant knocks on the door. He was allowed in and he ran in shouting 'who the **** do you think you are ignoring my calls?" Prosecutor Carl Gaffney told the court.

"He grabs her by the hair and stamps on her head five times before dragging her across the room by her hair."

Before handing down the suspended sentence, Chair Magistrate Helen Wildon said Callum's case was "an extremely serious case of domestic violence".

"First you made threats to kill Jodie and then you assaulted her for no apparent reason. You were found guilty for stamping on her head and dragging her by her hair.

"We accept this was done when you were a youth. You have shown no remorse for your actions."

Since the trial ended, Jodie has posted to Facebook about her time in the controlling and abusive relationship, warning others about the dangers.

"Because I didn't reply to his texts I got my head stamped on and was dragged around the flat with my hair," she wrote.

"Not only has all this affected me physically which I ended up in hospital having over 350 fits and almost stopped breathing, but mentally...I have been left with PTSD...which causes flash backs of each assault.

"This is just a warning for girls out there who are with someone controlling."

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service on 1800 RESPECT.