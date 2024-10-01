Domenica Calarco spent 21 days in a mental health ward. At the same time, she was falling in love.

Domenica Calarco has ended her social media hiatus and she's ready to talk about it.

The reality star has a new lease on life and coincidentally, she has debuted a new love of her life.

Last month, the popular MAFS bride hard-launched her new boyfriend, Bondi man Jarod Bogunovich.

On TikTok, she's referred to him as her 'soul mate'.

Jared's unconditional support was something Dom noted she didn't receive from all her friends during this time.

"Unfortunately we will live in a world where some people just do not understand mental health and the way that it impacts one's life. This isn't a new revelation to me, I've been through this before in life, and friends do come and go," she said.

After the end of the Sit With Us podcast, several reports have suggested that Dom and Ella's friendship suffered as a consequence.

The former friends no longer follow each other on Instagram.

"Dealing with a very public friendship breakdown was always going to be hard, but at the end of the day I need to focus on me," Dom told us.

Watch this video on the ways social media negatively impact teenager's mental health. Post continues after video.

Ultimately, Dom is taking 2024 in her stride and learning lessons in protecting her peace online.

"The main thing I've learnt is to focus on my circle of control. Knowing what I can and can't control is the only way I'm able to continue being in the public eye. It has taken me a lot to get to this place, and as toxic as social media can be, it has played a crucial part in finding myself again," she said.

Dom hopes by talking about what she went through, she can make other people struggling feel less alone.

"Sharing my journey and my struggles so publicly has been so humbling and refreshing at the same time," she admitted.

"If I can share my story and make even one person feel seen then I know I'm doing the right thing."

Feature image: Instagram/@domenica.calarco.