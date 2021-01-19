From her childhood to her marriage and career, there's nothing conventional about Dolly Parton.

When country music icon Dolly Parton is asked what she'd want people to say about her 100 years from now, her answer is usually the same.

"I want 'em to say, 'God, don’t she look good for her age!'"

That's Dolly. Authentically artificial. Hilarious. Timeless.

Even on her 75th birthday, the 'Jolene' singer has no plans to retire, no plans to trade the rhinestones and towering, platinum-blonde wigs for knits and blouses — or whatever else is meant to be 'appropriate' for a Southern woman of that age.

"I don’t know why I’d ever want to stop," she recently told The Weekend Australian Magazine. "Especially after you get older, you need things to do. I’d rather wear out than rust out. You only have one life."

And what a doozy it's been so far.

Poverty, music and the making of Dolly Parton.

Dolly was born in 1946, the fourth of 12 children to her poor, tobacco-farmer parents. Money was so tight, that Dolly's father famously paid the doctor who delivered her with a bag of cornmeal.

The family lived in a one-room house in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

There was no electricity or running water — "unless we'd run and get it," she once quipped — and there were three or four children to a bed.

Dolly Parton, c. 1955. Image: Getty.