A leaked DM: Why everyone's talking about Doja Cat and Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp.

Right now, there's a whole lotta drama unfolding between two people we honestly never thought we'd see cross paths, let alone be in an argument.

Let's start at the beginning (and bear with us).

Earlier this week, Stranger Things' actor Noah Schnapp (who plays Will Byers) shared screenshots of an Instagram direct message conversation between him and the American rapper-singer Doja Cat - with his 26 million TikTok followers.

In a now-deleted video captioned "thirsty Doja", it shows the 26-year-old singer asking Schnapp, 17, to tell his co-star Joseph Quinn to message her.

Quinn, 29, plays Eddie Munson on the show, and Doja Cat has also previously tweeted about him.

"Noah can you tell Joseph to HMU?" Doja wrote in the Instagram messages. "Wait no. Does he have a GF?"

"Slide into his DMs", the actor wrote back, but Doja Cat said she couldn't find his Instagram before Schnapp shared a link to it.

Days later - after Schnapp publically posted the exchange online - Doja Cat called him out for doing so.

"I’m just going to say something right now about the whole f***ing Noah Schnapp thing," she said in an Instagram Live.

"I think that, to be fair, first let’s try to be chill about it. To be fair, this is a kid. Noah is like… I don’t even know how old he is but… there’s no way he’s over like 21."

Doja pointed out that people do "dumb sh*t" when they're young.

"I’m trying to be super fair. You do dumb sh*t, you say dumb sh*t, you f***ing f*** up relationships with people," she said.

"You’re supposed to do stuff like that so you know you’re not supposed to do it in the future. I did my fair share of f*** ups so I don’t f*** up again."

But she still held the actor accountable, calling it "borderline snake sh*t".

"The fact that Noah went and did that, posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack," Doja said.

"That’s like borderline snake sh*t. That’s like weasel sh*t. I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality — I don’t imagine him that way.

"Maybe he is like a whole snake, but I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing."

Besides deleting the video, Schnapp has not commented on leaking the DMs.

And despite being at the centre of the drama, Joseph Quinn has not either.

