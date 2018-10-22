News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

weddings

This couple came up with an ingenious way of including their doggos in their wedding day.

ADVERTISEMENT

BOOP.

Okay, this is important.

It’s possibly the most important news you’ll read all day.

You see, when two humans called Gil and Luna decided to get married they wanted to include their furry friends in their big day.

So they decided to pop Einstein, a three-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi, and Chimney, a 10-year-old Jack Russell and Pug mix, on top of their wedding cake.

Yep they made tiny lil’ wedding cake toppers in the image of Einstein and Chimney.

It’s possibly the cutest doggy cake-y news you’ll read all week.

And Gil and Luna are not the only newlyweds to embrace this trend. Lots of people are putting their lil' pupperinos on their wedding cakes.

WOOF.

Tags: pets , weddings

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT