The mum who's banned playdates with kids who have "bogan" names

Meet Katie Hopkins, a former contestant on the UK version of the reality TV show The Apprentice.

Katie has created a furor in Britain by announcing on a talk show that she judges her children's friends based on their names. If kids have "working class" names she prefers her children not to play with them because those children probably don't do their homework and muck around at school.

The names she deems as "working class" are Tyler, Chantelle, Charmaine and Chardonnay. Oh, and Kylie.

I have a few "working class" words I'd like to direct to Katie but I'll refrain from complicating the points I'd like to make which are:

a. What kind of person thinks less of a child due to their name;

b. What kind of person thinks less of a child's parents due to the name they chose to call their child;

c. What the hell is wrong with being "working class"?

Does she mean "lower class"? Does she mean "of less value"? Does she mean "has less money"? Does she mean "less intelligent"?

WHO THE HELL DOES SHE THINK SHE IS?

Katie told ITV's The Morning Show, "There's a whole set of things that go with children like that that are quite a disruptive influence at school and that's why I don't like those kinds of children."

"I tend to think children who have intelligent names have intelligent parents and they make much better play dates therefore for my children."

She's also previously said she doesn't hire fat people at her consultancy firm because they are "lazy" and that would give the wrong impression to her clients. Luckily for her society doesn't judge blondes, reality TV stars and people who are mean to children.