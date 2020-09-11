A fight with Locky and a new roommate: All the clues that Bella does not win The Bachelor.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

Each week, the pool of contestants on The Bachelor gets smaller. And with that, our pick for the winner changes.

When the season began, we were certain Bella would win. Then we got a little unsure and decided it would be nurse Irena instead. Now, maybe newcomer Bec???

Watch Locky Gilbert decorate a cake while answering rapid-fire questions. Post continues below.

But now after some extensive digging, we've come to the conclusion that Bella definitely does not win.

But how do you know that?

Oooh good question.

From small hints to obvious clues, here's every reason to suggest that Bella Varelis does not win this season of The Bachelor.

Her fight with Irena.

On Thursday night's episode, the frontrunners and best friends (do you see the slight problem there?) Irena and Bella had a big fight. So big that they ended their friendship.

It all started when Irena said to Roxi and Maddi, "It just upsets me because Bella thinks that she's the only person that Locky's interested in. I try to take the high road but I just feel like I'm constantly the loser in this friendship with Bella. I think [our] friendship's done now."

And Bella told other contestants that Irena had been bragging about her relationship with Locky.

"She took advantage of how close I was with her," Bella said.

The high school drama continued when the girls actually spoke to each other.

Image: Channel 10.

"Irena, I don't trust you anymore, I'm sorry," Bella said before things turned sour.

"Great. Friendship done. I'm over your bullsh*t to be honest. You're a manipulative little bi*ch," Bella concluded as she walked away.

Something about this behaviour doesn't exactly scream 'winner' to us.

﻿

Tension between Bella and Irena has been brewing for a while.

It seems this fight was the final straw.

When speaking to Mamamia on Friday, Roxi Kenny shared that their argument reached boiling point when they returned to the mansion.

"So that kind of transpired during COVID because they had free reign to talk to Locky as much as they wanted and I guess the jealousy aspect kind of took over and it turned into a bit of a competition," Roxi told Mamamia.

"They kind of had a bit of beef during COVID and coming back into the mansion, that's when you kind of saw it pop off because they're back together in the house. That's where it stemmed from."

The odds.

When it comes to the winner of The Bachelor, bookies are generally on the money (literally).

And while Bella has been frontrunner in their books since the beginning, that's now changed.

On Sportsbet, Irena is first place at $1.60, while Bella comes close behind at $2.50. After that, Steph Harper is sitting on $7.50.

While at TAB, Irena comes in first place again at $1.40. She's followed by Bella on $4 and Bec Cvilikas on $6.

A confrontation with Locky.

In a promo for next week's episode, we see Locky confront Bella about her fallout with Irena.

"I'm actually pretty upset. I have seen a side of Bella that I didn't think I would see," Locky said.

Bella says she's going to tell Locky what's going on with Irena.

"I have decided I am going to say something to Locky because it seems like she is getting into his head," she said.

The promo then shows Locky explaining to Bella that Irena has never said anything bad... ever.

"She hasn't said anything bad about you ever," Locky told Bella.

Later, Bella brings it up again because she's worried about losing Locky.

"I don't want her to get in between us. I'm petrified that I am going to lose him. I really hope it's not too late," Bella adds.

Things are not looking good.

It looks like Bella and Bec are living together.

And this is the biggest clue of them all.

On Father's Day, Bella's father posted a photo of Bella, as well as one of himself, Bella and Bec Cvilikas.

The caption above wrote, "Best Father's Day ever with my beautiful daughter Isabella Varelis and newest-addition daughter, welcome to family Bec Cvilikas."

Image: Facebook.

So we assume the two girls have become awfully close friends and have moved in together, which never happens if you're the winner.

Also, when Wednesday night's episode aired, the two girls watched it together.

Boom.

Bella Varelis does not win The Bachelor. Case closed.

Feature image: Instagram/@bellavarelis