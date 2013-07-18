News
couples

Do these nightmare photos cross the line?

Self-proclaimed "horror photographer" Joshua Hoffine has a bizarre speciality: he recreates classic children's nightmares such as being grabbed by a monster or something lurking beneath your bed.

Fair enough, we all need a creative outlet. But here's the thing, he often uses his own daughters in the photos. He insists they have never been scared and are "exceedingly" proud to be featured in his work.

"They loved it," he told The Huffington Post. "It was like a giant game of dress-up for them. … They also knew we were making a scary picture — and loved the idea of scaring the audience as much as I did."

Take a look at some of his photos and let us know what you think – harmless fun or crossing the line? 

