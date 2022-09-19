'Obviously a nod to Cruel Intentions.' All of Do Revenge's hidden references in one place.

The following story contains spoilers for Netflix's Do Revenge.

"My therapist says that hurt people hurt people, but I just don’t think that applies to teenage girls. I think sometimes they’re just evil."

So says Maya Hawke's character Eleanor in Netflix's eviscerating new teen comedy-drama, Do Revenge. The film, based loosely on Patricia Highsmith's 1950 psychological thriller Strangers on a Train, features Camilla Mendes as fallen queen bee Drea, and Hawke's new student Eleanor, who decide to "do revenge" on the people who have wronged them.

Hell hath no fury like a teenage girl scorned.

Director and co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson admits there are numerous Easter eggs in the film, as an ode to "the movies that I would go to Blockbuster and pray were in the store."

Here are the Easter eggs we were able to find.

Clueless.

The easiest reference to spot is 1995's Clueless. Firstly, there is Drea and Tara's (Alisha Boe) friendship, straight out of Clueless's playbook.

Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne (Stacey Dash) in Clueless and Tara (Alisha Boe) and Drea (Camilla Mendes) in Do Revenge.

There is also a makeover scene in Do Revenge, where Drea transforms new girl Eleanor into a "popular" girl that is reminiscent of when Cher and Dionne did a makeover with new girl Tai (the late Brittany Murphy) in Clueless.

Even the iconic song "Kids in America" gets a "makeover" in Do Revenge.

And let's not forget the style. Everything in Do Revenge is colourful and loud and wonderful, and it's giving us all the comforting Clueless feels.

Look at all that tartan. Image: Netflix.

Scream.

There isn't a masked killer running around in Do Revenge - well, I didn't spot one anyway - but there is a bit of Scream in there.

One of the scenes in Do Revenge features students sitting around a fountain at Rosehill Country Day. According to the director, the fountain was built by the production team.

"And it is an homage to Scream. Obviously, Do Revenge is not a slasher, but tonally it’s something that I went to a lot," she told Vanity Fair.

In the scene in Scream, Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott and her friends sit around a fountain discussing the murders in Woodsboro.

Scream Queens. Image: Dimension Films.

Revenge Queens. Image: Netflix.

10 Things I Hate About You.

Remember that scene in 10 Things when Kat (Julia Stiles) and Patrick (the late Heath Ledger) go paint balling after Kat "rescues" Patrick from detention by, uh, flashing the teacher?

God, teen shows were good, weren't they? Image: Touchstone Pictures.

Do Revenge did their own version. In my humble opinion, it's not as good, but to be fair, the original is very hard to beat.

Nice try though, Do Revenge. Image: Netflix.

Cruel Intentions.

Okay, so the very obvious reference here is Sarah Michelle Gellar playing the wicked headmistress in Do Revenge, who says things like, "Today you let your anger control you. From now on, I want you to control it. Channel that anger into getting what you what."

Buffy's all grown up, but still in high school. Image: Netflix.

"She was the dream. I just didn’t think she was attainable, and she read it and liked it," Robinson told Vanity Fair.

"Sarah said something to me that the minute she said this my whole body relaxed. This is maybe the best compliment I’ll ever get as a filmmaker ever in my life. She said, 'When I read the script, I thought, I wish I were 19 so that I could be in this. If I were 19, I would be stalking you to play one of these two characters.' Hearing Sarah Michelle Gellar say that about this film... I was just like, oh, wow, this might work."

Robinson also admits that Austin Abrams' Max was inspired by Ryan Phillippe's Sebastian.

"Max being vanquished to 'Praise You' at the end of the movie is obviously a nod to Cruel Intentions," she said.

Breaking hearts across generations. Image: Sony Pictures and Netflix.

Heathers.

Just like Heather in 1988 teen black comedy Heathers, Drea is out for revenge on her former circle of friends. And of course there is the iconic croquet scene replicated in Do Revenge.

The original (not so fab) Fab Four. Image: New World Pictures.

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

Drea and Eleanor's friendship runs as deep as Romy and Michele's.

And I mean, just look at these outfits to their high school events.

They don't give a flying f*** what anyone thinks. Image: Touchstone Pictures.

And neither do they. Image: Netflix.

This film is so much fun and so funny that it is destined to enter teen comedy cult status.

I leave you with the best quote from Do Revenge, said by Eleanor: "Is Do Revenge even, like, correct grammar?"

It is now, Eleanor. It is now.

Do Revenge is currently streaming on Netflix.